Supervisor Rohwedder announces resignation

The Dec. 10 Jones County Supervisors' agenda simply stated: "Special Announcement."

That "special announcement" was the resignation of District 4 Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

After 14 years of serving on the board, Rohwedder, 75, has made the tough decision to step down, effective Jan. 3, 2025, following the board's first official meeting of the new year on Thursday, Jan. 2.

"I have been here 14 years and thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it," Rohwedder said fondly when making his announcement. "There have been some tough times, but it's something we all go through together. I've made a lot of friends, a lot more friends than I could have made in any other job. And they didn't always start out as friends. It might start out as a phone call with someone unhappy with a situation and then by the time we got it resolved, and I got back to them, I had a friend.

"I've been fortunate to make this job a priority," continued Rohwedder. "Working with all of you guys and the elected officials and everybody."

He said this was a decision he and his wife, Cindy, made together, following some health issues Rohwedder has dealt with in the last year.

Rohwedder's fellow supervisors thanked him for his years of dedication and service to Jones County.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, County Auditor Whitney Hein, Treasurer Amy Picray, and Recorder Sheri Jones will convene as the Supervisor Vacancy Committee at 10 a.m. They will begin to "discuss the procedure for filling the vacancy in the office of Jones County Supervisor District 4."

In other county business:

• Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos shared the Planning & Zoning Commission is set to meet on Dec. 10 to discuss the data center ordinance.

• Supervisor Jeff Swisher provided an update on the EMA (Emergency Management) and 911 Service Board meeting he attended.

"Right now we're going through tower maintenance with all of our radio towers in the county," he said. "They're due for maintenance, painting, checking over the connections, etc. The decision is whether we're going to do LED lighting or paint the towers. Some of that has to go through P&Z."

Amos said in talks with Gary Schwab, 911 coordinator, if they update the lights to the towers, that has to go before the Board of Adjustment (BOA) due to the county's lighting ordinance.

"They'll have to ask for a variance with that," she said.

If they choose to paint the towers, they will not have to go before the BOA.

"We need to see if the FAA will approve the painting," added Amos.

Swisher said it's cheaper to update the lighting versus painting.

• Supervisor John Schlarmann shared that the Board of Health (BOH) meeting on Dec. 10 would include discussion on the retirement of Environmental Health Coordinator /BOH Administrator Paula Hart. As well as the process of replacing Hart's position.

• County Engineer Derek Snead shared that during the recent Iowa County Engineer's Conference, Assistant Engineer Todd Postel was recognized with an award for his 25 years of service.

"It's a pretty big deal," praised Snead.

• The board approved sending an official nuisance violation notice with 30 days to abate to David and Pamela Leytem, 10636 and 10644 Main St., Center Junction.