Supervisor Vacancy Committee plans to appoint

The Jones County Supervisor Vacancy Committee, made up of County Auditor Whitney Hein, Treasurer Amy Picray, and Recorder Sheri Jones, voted during their Jan. 8 meeting to proceed with appointing someone to fill the Supervisor District 4 seat on the Jones County Board of Supervisors.

Ned Rohwedder stepped down, effective Jan. 3. There are two years left of the four-year term.

Prior to their Jan. 8 meeting, the committee took public input regarding whether they should appoint or hold a special election. Hein shared that the cost for a special election, per her preliminary figures, would end costing county taxpayers around $15,000.

Of the over 50 comments that were received, Hein noted that the overwhelming majority suggested an appointment.

“Even if we go that route, they (the public) still have the option to petition if they don’t agree with what we decide to do,” Picray said.

Per Iowa Code, the committee has until Feb. 12 to make an appointment, 40 days after the vacancy. The decision was made to announce their appointment on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 9 a.m. County residents have 14 days from the time the appointment is made to file a petition to force a special election if they so choose.

Candidates for Dist. 4 must reside in that district, and shall have resided in Jones County for more than 60 days prior to Feb. 5. A letter of interest and a resume must be submitted to any of the three county elected officials on the Vacancy Committee (Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder) no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27. Submissions can be made in-person or electronically.

Following the application submission deadline, the committee will send out information to each candidate on Jan. 28, outlining the interview process.

“Last time there was a document we provided to candidates that gave information on the interview process, and it included two questions that we wanted them to do a written response on,” offered Picray.

Interviews with eligible candidates will take place at the Anamosa Public Library, on Friday, Jan. 31, beginning at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend the interview sessions.

“It’d be nice at some point, as a committee, if we sent something out to all department heads and elected officials informing them of the interview process, letting them know that we want to make sure they’re aware of it, we invite them to attend and share any input they have,” offered Picray. “They’ll have to have a working relationship with the supervisors, too. I’d want their input.”

“The interviews will not be a forum. It is not a debate,” Hein noted of the process.

Following the interviews, the Vacancy Committee will have two days for continued discussion before an appointment is announced on Feb. 5. Public comment on the candidates will be received until 2 p.m. on Feb. 4.

The individual appointed by the committee will serve until the results of the Nov. 3, 2026, general election are certified.

The Vacancy Committee will meet again on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. to review interview questions. This meeting will be private.

Questions can be directed to any member of the committee.