Supervisors amend FY25 budget

The Jones County Board of Supervisors took action during their March 18 board meeting to amend the county's Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

This was the first budget amendment for FY25, which ends June 30.

The board held a public hearing to reduce the departmental budgets for several county departments. Iowa Code states that if departmental budgets are being reduced by more than 10 percent of their original appropriation, a public hearing is required.

The following departments were reduced:

• Juvenile Court Services. The original appropriation was $75,000. The total reduction is $12,500 (16.67 percent) to reflect a reduction in detention services.

"We aimed high during budget season last year because we had some high bills the year before," shared County Auditor Whitney Hein. "We just haven't had as many detention bills this year, so I feel comfortable lowering that."

• Conservation Capital Improvements. The original appropriation was $275,742. The total reduction is $232,469 (84.315 percent) to reflect a change in project timelines.

"All of the projects in that department are funded by other sources (other) than tax dollars, such as grants or money they've been saving up in their trust fund," Hein said. "They're pushing some stuff off until the next fiscal year."

• Conservation Derecho Fund. The original appropriation was $319,299. The total reduction is $289,299 (90.6 percent) to reflect a change in project timelines.

"This is insurance money from the (2020) derecho," said Hein.

• Substance Abuse. The original appropriation was $21,100. The total reduction is $10,500 (49.76 percent) to reflect a reduced need for services.

"There's not a need for services like we thought in the beginning of the fiscal year," Hein said.

• Mental Health Services. The original appropriation was $451,189. The total reduction is $87,832 (19.47 percent) to reflect a reduced need for a new motor vehicle purchase and office equipment.

"With all of the changes that are now happening (associated with the mental health region), not as many funds are needed," explained Hein.

• DECAT/CPPC. The original appropriation was $44,471. The total reduction is $41,475 (93.26 percent) to reflect a change in administration of the program from Jones County to Linn County.

"After budget season happened last year," offered Hein, "the DECAT/CPPC program for Jones County is now being administered by Linn County, so there are no flow-through funds for Jones County any longer. We don't need to have money in that budget any longer."

• Senior Dining. The original appropriation was $344,636. The total reduction is $43,380 (12.59 percent) to reflect a reduced need for part-time positions and kitchen supplies.

• COAP Diversion Grant. The original appropriation was $20,000. The total reduction is $10,098 (50.49 percent) to reflect the grant program ending in September 2024.

The board held a second public hearing to fully amend the FY25 budget. The amendment shows $24,245,952 of total revenues and other sources (which includes $20,514,601 in revenues and $3,731,351 of interfund operating transfers in), and $25,624,140 of total expenditures and other uses (which includes $21,892,789 in expenditures and $3,731,351 of interfund operating transfers out).

"All in all, we're increasing revenues by $752,169 and we are decreasing expenditures and other uses by $1,269,118," noted Hein. "This is mainly to reflect a lot of the departments re-estimate their revenues and expenditures this time of the year to help us project a more accurate carryover at the end of FY25 to help us plan for our FY26 budget."

The board adopted the FY budget amendment, as well as adjusted the appropriations of various departments.

"The amended budget will be the departmental spending authority for the rest of the fiscal year," Hein noted.