Supervisors approve $40K in ARPA toward Conservation master plan

Conservation Director Brad Mormann was back at the April 18 Jones County Supervisor meeting to discuss the use of county ARPA funds for the Central Park master plan.

The Conservation Board sent out RFPs (requests for proposals), awarding the master plan project to Bolton & Menk, Inc. for the low bid of $27,500.

The company will "conduct site visits, take photos, and gather and synthesize any existing data to assist in development of preliminary concepts."

The deliverables include: Project kickoff notes, summary of existing conditions, outline project goals, creating a base map, determining site opportunities and constraints, developing an emergency strategy in coordination with Conservation, creating tailored materials for public outreach, facilitating online/in-person sessions, presenting the final plan to Conservation, creating two conceptual site layout options, and high-level range of costs for proposed improvements. At least two public input sessions are anticipated.

Mormann said as soon as the supervisors pass the ARPA resolution, they can sign the contract with Bolton & Menk and get to work.

If anything out of the scope of the contract gets added, he said that would cost more beyond the contracted amount.

Knowing Conservation might need to spend additional funds to get the master plan they need, the supervisors approved the resolution with a cap of $40,000. They offered to revisit and allocate more ARPA funds as needed.

"We don't know what we want to do yet in the park," Mormann said of the direction the plan could take. "We need to get the public's input."

"We need to be kept in the loop," Supervisor Joe Oswald reminded Mormann.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said any changes to the contract concerning costs and change orders would require the board of supervisors to approve a new resolution each time due to the use of ARPA funds and reporting of federal funds.

Supervisor John Schlarmann said going with the $40,000 cap offers Mormann and the Conservation Board a cushion with their spending.

Oswald agreed.

"We don't want to hold up the project," he said should Conservation need additional funds. "But we also don't want to cost the county more money."

"The Conservation Board will review everything," Mormann offered.

If the full $40,000 is not spent, Hein said the board will have to pass a resolution to deallocate the funds.