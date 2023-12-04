Supervisors approve changes to Five-Year Road Program

The Jones County Board of Supervisors took two courses of action concerning the Secondary Roads Five-Year Road Program during their April 4 meeting.

The first action was approving the five-year program budget to submit to the Iowa DOT.

“This is the same as we submitted in January,” County Engineer Derek Snead said. “It does not reflect the topics we discussed over the last couple of months.”

The board also approved modifications to the Five-Year Road Program. These are changes that have been made since the supervisors held their public hearing in December.

The box culvert project on 200th Avenue, a $400,000 project, has been moved from Fiscal Year 2024 to FY 2027. The PCC overlay of Circle Drive from Harley Avenue to 190th Avenue, a $1.2 million project, has been pushed back one year from FY 2026 to FY 2027.

Snead said the board proposed adding 130th Street from Central Park Road to Highway 38, a grading project to the five-year program. That project has been eliminated for now.

“With the reallocating of LOST (local options sales tax) funds, there is no local funding set aside for projects,” he said.