Supervisors approve changes to policies in employee handbook

The Jones County Supervisors took action during their Sept. 20 board meeting and approved the county's new vacation time and sick leave in the employee handbook.

The week prior, county department heads held a meeting to discuss the recommended changes. It was noted that the changes would take effect Oct. 1. This would allow the Auditor's Office time to make the adjustments, as well as contact the county's HR director, Mike Galloway, to update the MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the union.

"It'd be easier at the beginning of a month administrative-wise," said County Auditor Whitney Hein.

One of the biggest changes to the employee handbook dealt with vacation time. They eliminated verbiage that stated while employees could earn vacation during their first year, it could not be used in that timeframe. Also, upon retirement, resignation, or termination, employees will be paid out for all of their earned but unused vacation.

The employee vacation scale was also changed. Based on one's years of service, they will earn so many hours of vacation time. The exception is year one. Employees will receive 40 hours of vacation upon hire; the remaining 40 hours will be accrued throughout that first year.

Concerning comp time, the supervisors will start enforcing their current comp time policy beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Any balance over 120 hours will be paid out.

"This has not always been enforced," Hein told the board. "You've allowed people to carry up to 240 hours."

After speaking with Galloway, Hein said he advised that the comp time policy did not need to be modified, just enforced.

By holding off until Jan. 1, Hein said this gives some employees time to use their excess comp time.

"This is a little warning that anything left will be paid out," she added.

Like the vacation policy, it was added that employees who leave the county would also be paid out for unused comp time.

Under sick leave, employees can use up to 64 hours to care for a sick child, spouse, or parent. It can also be used for routine medical appointments.

Sheriff Greg Graver said sick leave was discussed during the department head meeting. Allowing employees to use sick time when a member of their family is ill is a by-product of the COVID pandemic. He said a child could still be sent home from school for up to five days at a time, under the current Public Health guidelines.

"You could burn up all of your time at that rate," he said of sick leave. "Sixty-four hours is a good middle-of-the-road starting point."

"I think this is a great idea," praised County Recorder Sheri Jones. "It' been a long time coming."

She is in support of increasing the sick time hours and allowing county employees to use it for family medical needs. She said even those without small children can still apply it toward a spouse or elderly parent.

Treasurer Amy Picray said times are changing since the pandemic, and childcare is even becoming an issue for some families.

"Childcare is definitely a challenge," she said. "That could be a burden on some employees."

The board thanked the county department heads for their input.