Supervisors approve FY22 amendments; adopt FY23 salaries, budget

Several FY 2022 and 2023 budget items were approved by the Jones County Supervisors during their March 29 board meeting.

A public hearing was held to amend the FY 2022 county budget, with the resolution adopted. Proposed reductions to departmental appropriations are as follows:

• Substance Abuse Services – the original appropriation was $22,100. The total reduction is $5,600 to reflect a reduction in services

• DCAT/CPPC/ECI – the original appropriation was $90,127. The total reduction is $17,280 to reflect ECI moving to a fiduciary fund

• Senior Dining – the original appropriation was $298,184. The total reduction is $77,204 to reflect a reduction of staff hours and services due to COVID

• Wapsipinicon Trail Project – the original appropriation was $352,080. The total reduction is $252,080 to reflect a change in the construction plan, with most of the construction to happen in FY 2023

• Capital Projects – the original appropriation was $95,000. The total reduction is $50,000 to reflect a reduction in the amount needed to be spent in FY 2022

• Environmental Restoration – the original appropriation was $10,000. The total reduction is $2,000 to reflect a reduction in the amount needed to be spent in FY 2022

The FY 2022 amendment to the county budget shows $22,826,637 in total revenues (including $18,197,454 in revenue and $4,629,183 in interfund operating transfers in), and $25,139,847 in total expenditures (including $20,510,664 in expenditures and $4,629,183 in interfund operating transfers out).

County Auditor Whitney Hein said the reason for the high number of transfers out stem from the $2 million the county received in ARPA funds.

“We did this so the funds were segregated and easier to track when spent,” she explained.

The board also approved the FY 2023 county budget and elected officials’ salaries. While the Compensation Board recommended a 33 percent wage increase for Sheriff and 7.5 percent for the Attorney, Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, and Supervisors, the board approved reducing the salaries by 20 percent and their own salary by 50 percent. That means the Sheriff sees a 26.4 percent increase. The Attorney, Auditor, Treasurer, and Recorder see 6 percent. The board of supervisors see a 3.75 percent increase.

The vote passed 3-2, with Supervisors Joe Oswald and Jeff Swisher opposed.

Total expenditures for FY 2023 are $21,584,732; total revenue of $20,644,175.

The countywide tax levy is $6,971,404 against a $1,232,785,128 valuation. This produces a rate per $1,000 of $5.65500.

The rural tax levy is $2,632,810 against a $868,913,385 valuation. This produces a rate per $1,00 of $3.03.

Also included in the FY 2023 budget are designated portions of the projected unreserved fund balance:

• General Basic Fund – $35,000 for facility improvements and equipment purchases

• General Supplemental Fund – $20,000 for future voting equipment replacements

• Secondary Road Fund – unused local option sales tax

Hein shared with the board that 45 percent of the county’s expenditures go to wages and benefits, 20 percent to supplies, and 17 percent to services. With revenues, 43 percent come from taxes, 42 percent from intergovernmental, and 7 percent from other taxes.

The county’s budget is divided by multiple entities. Some of the biggest pieces of the pie include: Roads and Transportation, 41 percent; Public Safety and Legal Services, 18 percent; Administration, 10 percent, and County Environment and Education, 9 percent.

Keith Stamp of Monticello spoke during the budget hearing, urging the supervisors to look toward the future with specific goals in mind.

“The work you do is exceedingly complex and important for the residents of the county,” he praised. “But what’s the goal of the county? What’s different as a result of your work a year from now? How will the citizens know the difference?”

He also felt the county should be promoting development through planning.

In terms of spending the ARPS funds, Stamp also felt the county should be seeking public input.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher informed Stamp that in 2016, the county worked with the University of Iowa on goal setting. Some of those goals have snice been accomplished, some not.