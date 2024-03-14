Supervisors approve hiring of ninth full-time jailer

While hiring two full-time jailers is ideally needed within the Jones County Jail, for now nine jailers will have to do.

During the March 5 Jones County Supervisor meeting, Jail Administrator Sarah Tate sought the board's approval to hire Matthew Brady, effective March 11 at $20.10 an hour. Brady brings the staffing levels within the jail up to nine.

Tate said having nine on staff allows for two jailers per shift.

"We've had two employees move on in the last couple of months," she told the board.

She added that 10 jailers allows for more of a consensus, but she's happy with nine.

"Nine covers our shifts. Ten is very beneficial with long-term absences."

Sheriff Greg Graver, in an effort to reduce his departmental budget following HF 718 becoming law in Iowa, eliminated a 10th jailer. This saves the county money in terms of wages and benefits.

Tate praised her staff for picking up the slack during the interim before Brady was hired.

"They've done an amazing job," she said.

Brady has a background in corrections and resides in Jones County.

"He'll be a great addition," noted Tate.

The Jones County Jail is now holding Nathan Russell, the suspect in the murder of Aaron McAtee of Monticello. He was being held in Scott County due to his medical needs at the time. Jones County was not equipped to meet those needs.

"We don't expect to have any issues or concerns," Tate said of Russell's needs. "We have good support to continue his care here."

Jones County is currently housing 14 inmates.

"Ten is comfortable and ideal," Tate said in terms of the space. "Fifteen is manageable. At 18 to 20, we're maxed out with beds."

In other county business:

• The board approved the hiring of Cindy Behrends as a part-time MHDS (mental health disability services) region assistant and Community Services office coordinator. Starting pay is $20.45 an hour. Her starting date is March 11.

Community Services Director Lucia Herman said Behrends will work 20 hours for Community Services and nine hours for the region.

"We had quite a few candidates apply," Herman told the board.

She admitted, though, that several applicants declined after learning the position would not turn into full-time.

"They hoped they could talk me into full-time," Herman said.

• The board approved a request from Record Sheri Jones to advertise for an on-call office clerk, following her part-time clerk's resignation, at $17.10 an hour.

Due to the board asking departments to cut back on hiring and filling positions right now, they were not comfortable with Jones hiring a part-time clerk.

Jones said her part-time clerk was working 20 hours a week. She'd like to have someone on call for 10 to 15 hours.

"I need someone to cover when I'm short-staffed," she said. "My office is hardly ever closed to the public."

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked Jones if she could have someone from another county department cover the hours needed.

"That was done in the past," explained Jones. "But it's not always convenient for my office and to cover for vacations and trainings. But I thought about it."

She said in her 26 years with the county, there has always been a deputy recorder and a part-time clerk in that office.

"There are some people out there who want flexibility with their time versus set hours," Jones said.

• The board approved giving a 30-day notice to abate a nuisance located at 24052 Ridge Rd., Anamosa. This is a repeat offender.

• The board approved a 28E agreement for a Bridge Investment Program (BIP) Grant Project for the Landis Road Bridge replacement project.

County Engineer Derek Snead is collaborating with five other counties in Iowa, submitting a BIP grant application as a group rather than individual counties.

Washington County is taking the lead on submitting the application.

The grant would cover up to 80 percent of the project costs, with the 20 percent coming from the FM (farm-to-market) account.

"All six bridge projects will be let to one contractor as a bundle," Snead explained to the board. "They won't all be constructed at the same time. But it'll be six individual set of plans. The contractor could sub out some projects, but there will be one prime contractor for the six total bridges."

The board also approved a resolution in support of the BIP Grant and a letter of support to accompany the application.

• Snead said Secondary Roads has been grading quite a few gravel roads throughout the county, as well placing some spot rock along the roadways.

• The board approved allowing the Bikers Against Child Abuse to display pinwheels on the courthouse lawn for one week in April (National Child Abuse Prevention Month).