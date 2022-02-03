Supervisors approve MOU with Union for wage increases

During the Feb. 22 regular Jones County Supervisor meeting and the Feb. 25 special meeting, the board continued to discuss and finetune the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 county budget.

They determined that on March 8 during their regular meeting, they would approve a date for the public hearing on the matter.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said she would prepare three different scenarios for the board to review and vote on at that time regarding the county’s levy rates.

At the Feb. 15 board meeting, they set the maximum levy rates needed for a public hearing… Proposed tax increases include 9.96 percent for the General Fund and 20.21 percent for the Rural Services Fund. The increase to Rural Services includes the salary for one of the sheriff’s deputies.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked Hein if other counties used their Rural Services Fund for deputies’ salaries.

“The trend is going that way to curb levying for unused needs,” she offered. “I think it’s appropriate.”

The board also approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Union, PPME Local 2003. This increases the wages for union employees, starting July 1, 2022. Hein said that the sheriff’s deputies, sheriff secretary/matron, jailers, and dispatchers are seeing the most dramatic increase. The following pay scale applies:

• 5 percent increase on July 1, 2022

• 4.75 percent increase on July 1, 2023

• 4.5 percent increase on July 1, 2014

In addition, deputies, secretary/matron, jailers, and dispatchers will see a wage increase based on years of experience.

The MOU also extends the Union contract through June 30, 2025.

Hein also shared a spreadsheet with the board, outlining the proposed appropriations of various organizations and agencies for FY23. She issued a disclaimer, noting that the funding is what the board set for budgetary purposes. Nothing is final until the budget is approved later this month.

A total of $50,000 is going to Jones County Economic Development.

A total of $121,235 is going to the eight public libraries that serve Jones County.

A total of $32,500 is going to Tourism, Historic Preservation, Historical Society, and the Pioneer Cemeteries.

A total of $23,661 is going to the Jones County and Wyoming fairs.

A total of $128,000 is going to Emergency Management.

A total of $45,605 is going to Solid Waste.

A total of $75,598 is going to various organizations such as Early Childhood Iowa (ECI), Every Child Reads, Safe & healthy Youth Coalition, HACAP, Senior Dining, Volunteer Services, Workplace Learning Connection, etc.

Again, for budgetary purposes, the board of supervisors appropriated a grand total of $476,599 to go toward organizations that serve the residents of Jones County.