Supervisors approve purchase of new mower tractor

During the Sept. 10 Jones County Supervisors meeting, the board approved the purchase of a new mower tractor through the Department of Administrative Services for Secondary Roads. The total price comes to $146,057.61.

County Engineer Derek Snead explained his department has four tractors that are used to mow alongside the gravel roads throughout the county. Another tractor is mainly used to mow the ditches along the paved highways. Two of the tractors, right now, are experiencing some mechanical issues.

“We’ve been looking for a new one for a number of years now,” he told the board. “We’d like to go ahead and use the current State of Iowa Department of Administrative Services contract to purchase a new John Deere mower tractor.

“We’re also going to kind of switch our operations a little bit,” continued Snead.

The new tractor will become the roadside mower. Then, the current highway mower, which has the ability to double as a loader, will be used by the outshops, particularly for loading sand and salt in the winters.

“We’ll jockey around some of the other mowers we’ve got in the fleet,” said Snead.

He is looking to sell a New Holland mower, though, from the early 2000s.

The total price comes with a standard two-year warranty.

Snead said in purchasing a John Deere, both the Secondary Roads’ mechanics are quite familiar with the brand.

“It’s been a while since we’ve bought a John Deere,” he said.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked Snead if he planned to sell one or two tractors. Snead said it’s just the one.

“I thought at budget time when we talked about this,” said Schlarmann, “we weren’t going to do this this year. Now, we’ve bought two skid loaders and we’re buying a tractor.”

Snead clarified that one of the skid loaders was purchased with funds from the previous fiscal year’s budget. His initial proposal was to buy one skid loader and one tractor out of last fiscal year’s budget.

“We ended up not getting a tractor,” Snead said.

That led to buying two skid loaders, though Secondary Roads has yet to receive the second one.

“That’s coming at a later time,” added Snead. “The sale of our existing skid loader, in conjunction with the selling of this tractor right now, is essentially a wash.”

The other skid loader is coming out of the Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

“For what we’re going to get in return for our used skid loader and the prices being as low as they were for the two skid loaders, we’re essentially buying two skid loaders for the price of one,” said Snead.

“My only thing is you can find better deals than just going out and buying brand new. There are deals out there,” Schlarmann said.

Snead disagreed.

“With us being a county, a local government entity, I do not 100 percent agree that there are certain deals just for us,” he said. “If we would have gone the used route, we would not have gotten that same return on our investment because of the discounts that we can receive. I don’t disagree that we could go out and get a used tractor. But there are a lot of advantages with new, too.”

The board approved the purchase of the John Deere tractor, with Schlarmann opposed.

In other county business:

• The board appointed Emma Wiegel as the Anamosa Ambulance Service voting member on the EMS Advisory Board.

• The board approved sending a letter to the county farm tenant offering an additional year at the same rent. The lease on the county farm was up on Sept. 1.

• The board approved the purchase of a front-mount retriever from LyCox Enterprises for Secondary Roads in the amount of $21,140.

Snead explained the equipment is mounted on the front of the blade on a motor grader that allows the driver to bring more material (rock) from the side of the road onto the roadway.

"It's better for sight distance," Snead said.

• The board approved a preconstruction agreement with the Iowa DOT for a paving project on Highway 38. The project stretches from Highway 64 north to Monticello. The DOT also plans to widen the shoulders.

"This has been a while coming," commented Supervisor Joe Oswald.

Snead said the DOT could start paving either next summer or fall. The county is taking part in the project to allow the contractor to pave the first 50 feet of the granular side roads that connect to Highway 38. The county's portion of the project is estimated to cost $128,249.

"This will save the county money and mean less material at those intersections," Snead said.