Supervisors approve reduced salary recommendations

It took two votes, but the Jones County Supervisors took action during their Jan. 25 board meeting to approve the Fiscal Year 2023 salaries of elected officials.

With a full room of supporters on behalf of Sheriff Greg Graver, as well as other elected officials, the board’s first vote failed 2-3 to approve the Compensation Board’s recommendation. Supervisors Joe Oswald and Jeff Swisher voted in favor; Supervisors Ned Rohwedder, John Schlarmann, and Jon Zirkelbach voted against.

As a reminder, the Comp Board’s recommendation was a 33 percent salary increase for the sheriff; and a 7.5 percent increase for recorder, auditor, treasurer, county attorney, and board of supervisors. Oswald’s motion also included reducing the board’s increase to 3.5 percent.

“In the past, I voted to reduce (the Comp Board’s) recommendation, but I feel different this year,” voiced Oswald. “I feel better knowing the Comp Board met twice and didn’t make a decision the first time. They took a week to investigate and make their recommendation.”

Oswald said that while a 33 percent increase is a large increase, he chose to take the new state law (Back the Blue law, Senate File 342) into account.

“We need to follow what the legislature led us to do,” continued Oswald.

He suggested perhaps the board was lucky in that they’ve been getting by approving smaller wage increases until now.

“It’s time to catch up,” he said.

“We need to keep our good people,” agreed Swisher. “So I’m keeping them.”

Schlarmann agreed the county has good employees and elected officials, but said he would have liked the new law to include language addressing the salaries of sheriff’s deputies. (The union contract for sheriff’s deputies is not up for negotiations until next year.)

“We need to get their pay up,” he said.

Schlarmann and Rohwedder made mention of the county’s “new money,” in the amount of $285,000. Auditor Whitney Hein explained that those funds stem from an increase in county property valuations. Schlarmann said half of those funds would be eaten up just by the increase in salaries for elected officials alone.

“Everything, every cost is rising,” continued Schlarmann. “That new money won’t go far.”

“That leaves very little for the rest of the (county) employees,” added Rohwedder. “There’s a hiring challenge because it’s hard to hire with the starting pay. We need to prioritize the deputy sheriffs. I’m not comfortable following the Comp Board’s recommendation.”

“The Comp Board did their job, and now it’s on us,” warned Zirkelbach. “I fully back law enforcement, but yet we have to be fiscally responsible to the citizens of Jones County.”

Zirkelbach also felt the law “does nothing to raise deputies’ wages.” He said each of the supervisors has fielded multiple phone calls and emails on this matter.

“It’s also played out on social media,” added Zirkelbach, referring to a Facebook post by Graver urging people to understand the situation at hand and to contact their county supervisor in support of the salary increases. “I don’t like the idea that this got played out in public.”

A second vote was approved 3-2, this time with Schlarmann, Rohwedder, and Zirkelbach voting for the newly proposed salary increases; Oswald and Swisher were opposed. Schlarmann made the motion to reduce the Comp Board’s recommendation by 20 percent across the board, plus a 50-percent reduction for the board. He said he discussed his motion with HR in advance of the board meeting.

“These numbers are in-line with where we need to be,” explained Schlarmann. “These are very reasonable wages, and we’ll see where we need to be next year.”

The following salary increases were approved:

• 26.4 percent for sheriff. This brings Graver’s salary from $96,078.11 to $121,442.

• 6 percent for recorder. This brings Sheri Jones’ salary from $68,336.23 to $72,436.

• 6 percent for treasurer. This brings Amy Picray’s salary from $70,844.86 to $75,095.

• 6 percent for auditor. This brings Whitney Hein’s salary from $72,190.70 to $76,522.

• 6 percent for county attorney. This brings Kristofer Lyons’ salary from $111,644.39 to $118,343.

• 3.75 percent for board of supervisors. This brings the board’s salaries from $31,394.96 to $32,572.

After each of the board members said their peace, they allowed elected officials and some members of the public to offer comment as well.

“The legislature made it clear,” said Officer Tim Smith. He said while it’s nice to hear the board’s support of the deputies, “it starts from the top down.

“To be fair, you shouldn’t hold the sheriff back,” continued Smith. “Thirty-three percent is fiscally appropriate; it’s probably on the lower end. (Greg) absolutely earns 33 percent.”

Then it was Graver’s turn to address the board… He said while the law might spark feelings of resentment, anger, and jealousy regarding his staff, he has found that to not be the case at all.

“It’s been very impowering,” he said of all the support. “It’s good to hear your staff supports you. They’ve all chosen to come this morning. We are a family and have each other’s backs.”

Despite the board’s comments and final vote, Graver said he was not angry and does not take it personally. The ultimate decision would not end with his resigning, with three years remaining.

“It’s disappointing because the Comp Board was put in a very difficult situation this year,” continued Graver. “The law changed and affected how we could negotiate. They made the best of a crappy situation. They did their due diligence.”

Graver also reminded the board that seven of the last nine years, the supervisors cut the Comp Board’s recommendations. Looking at the last nine years, Graver’s average increase would have been 4.75 percent.

“That recommendation would have been pretty reasonable,” he said.

If the supervisors had gone with the Comp Board’s recommendations all these years, then Graver’s FY23 ask would have been 23 percent.

“That sounds a lot better than 33 percent,” he said.

He told the board that, unfortunately, there will be political consequences tied to this decision and the statements made.

“What I say and do gets judged, and anyone in uniform,” Graver said. “It may appear we’re being greedy and self-serving, but you need to realize you’ll have consequences, too.”

Graver said the perception out there could lead to the public thinking a vote against the pay increase is a vote again law enforcement.

“In reality, that’s not true, but the perception is out there,” said Graver. “You’ll have to deal with it.”

In addition, Graver said the county’s legal advisor/HR director also urged the board to follow the law and Comp Board’s recommendation.

“I’m asking you to make the difficult decision and follow the law you’re mandated to follow,” summarized Graver.

Lyons said his office and the sheriff’s department, among others, have had to take on more duties with less employees.

“I have the smallest staff of every office,” he said. “My budget is small. Though my salary looks high, my office does more with less.”

Lyons said this is his fourth time working with the Comp Board and the fourth time he’s facing a salary cut.

“We have a system set up,” he said. “My larger concern is that if you don’t accept the Comp Board’s recommendation this year, you’ll fall further behind next year and every single time we come forward and you don’t recommend a pay increase.”

Lyons said he chose to return to Jones County where he grew up to work and raise his family. The county needs to look at retaining and attracting young people with comparable wages.

Picray said when the board chooses to invest in county infrastructure, the employees are also part of that say discussion.

“Mike Galloway (HR) gave you his legal advice and the board is looking to not follow the legislation,” she said. “You need to think long and hard about the consequences in the decision you make today.”

Picray added that her office also brings added revenue into the county, bringing customers to other county offices as well.

Jones got emotional when talking about her fellow county employees and elected officials.

“We have good people, and we need to keep these people whether they’re elected, hired, or union,” she said. “I love what I do. You know what needs to happen; we need to pay good people.”

“Our goal is to be fair,” Rohwedder concluded. “We’re fortunate to have the elected officials we do here. This decision is the hardest decision we make every year, hands down. There have been sleepless nights. But the decision we make is the best for the whole county.”

“We’re in charge of the county’s purse, whether the decision is popular or unpopular,” added Zirkelbach. “This decision is not made lightly. But it doesn’t do anything for the boots on the ground (deputies). The Comp Board does the best they can, but it’s not a good system.”