Supervisors approve security access policy

After tabling action on the county’s new physical access and authorization security policy, the Jones County approved the policy as is during their May 23 board meeting.

The policy states that as of June 1, all county employees will give up their physical keys to offices and doors throughout the courthouse. Instead, keyless card readers have been installed, and access is gained through the use of proxy cards. Each card can be customized to the cardholder to allow for unique access throughout the courthouse.

“We will no longer distribute keys,” read Auditor Whitney Hein.

If an employee or department heads wishes to have a physical key, those can be allowed via special authorization, as spelled out in the policy.

“I’d feel more comfortable if I kept a physical key to my office, especially if there is an issue on the weekends if I come in to work,” expressed Auditor Amy Picray.

She was agreeable, though, that office staff should turn in their keys.

Sheriff Greg Graver commented on the matter… He said he’s been involved in this process from the start, installing card readers and issuing proxy cards. Graver oversees some of the most secure areas of the courthouse (the jail and evidence room), yet he said he’s comfortable with and more than willing to hand all of keys over.

“I’m comfortable and confident in the process that’s been put into place,” he said. “We can easily redistribute keys is we have to. There are enough protections in place to easily access areas if something happens.”

During the prior week’s supervisor meeting, it was mentioned that the changes to the access policy weren’t widely shared with other department heads and staff. In response to that, Graver suggested, and even offered to facilitate, county elected official and department head meetings every so many months.

“We can discuss each department’s concerns and work out the problems,” he offered. “We can talk about updates and safety/security concerns.”

Picray said she does not fully trust the technology in place, saying it may not always work when needed.

“As an elected official, I need access to my office at all times,” she said. “It’s a comfort level, and the flexibility to allow people access until they’re comfortable with the process.”

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said if the courthouse were rebuilt today, physical keys would not be issued.

“I fully support the policy,” he said. “Access to this building needs to be more secure versus having keys out there.”

Picray said she talked to a county treasurer in another county that uses card access. That employee had to wait outside for a half hour in the rain before they had access to their courthouse.

“Things can happen,” commented Supervisor Jeff Swisher. “The policy allows for a key is you want one.”

The board also supported Graver’s suggestion of department heads meeting throughout the year.