Supervisors asked to deny Center Junction fireworks permits

Property owners in Center Junction may have a civil issue on their hands, something the Jones County Board of Supervisors can't address.

Aubrey and Brandon Schmitt and Chad Rubner have neighboring properties. Aubrey attended the July 26 board of supervisor meeting to express their issues with Rubner shooting off fireworks over their property.

"We have issues with the fireworks permit," said Schmitt, who's lived in Center Junction since 2017. "Mr. Rubner inappropriately launches the fireworks."

Rubner recently hosted an event in Center Junction on July 16, which ended with a fireworks show. State law dictates that consumer-grade fireworks can be shot off between June 1 through July 8, and between Dec. 10 through Jan. 3. Rubner sought a gathering permit and a fireworks permit from the county for this event. The board of supervisors previously approved both permit applications.

Schmitt said one of their horses died as a result of the fireworks debris.

"Sgt. (Tim) Smith came out and looked at our property to document the debris," noted Schmitt. "Pictures were also taken."

She also mentioned that they had no warning of Ruber's event other than coming across it on Facebook. She told the board that had she and her husband known the county was going to discuss Rubner's permits, they would have been present at that meeting to object.

"This should not be allowed to continue," she expressed. "We scheduled to build a new house; how safe are we going to be there if this continues?"

Schmitt said after initial complaints, they were advised to move their horses.

"Where would they go?" she asked. "I don't think he should be allowed anymore permits because he's not responsible enough to ensure the safety of neighboring properties."

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach explained that the board issues permits to members of the public based on county and state laws and guidelines.

"If all of the requirements are met, we sign off," he told Schmitt.

"This is not a permit to destroy my property," added Schmitt.

She told the board the Sheriff's Office advised there was nothing they could do in this matter either.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher backed Zirkelbach's sentiments.

"State law governs the rural areas," he said. "We can't deny it (a fireworks permit). Your fight might be with the state," he told Schmitt.

Swisher also mentioned that the Center Junction fire chief also signed off on Rubner's fireworks application.

"If the chief signs off on it, we believe everything is OK," added Swisher.

"But you issue the permit," persisted Schmitt. "If there is a history of problems, you don't have to issue it."

Rubner said the reason he files both a fireworks and gathering permit is to have everything on record.

"The chief doesn't even have to sign off on it because they're consumer-grade fireworks," he told the board.

A permit is not required if Rubner shoots off fireworks between the state's allotted timeframe.

"During the Fourth of July, it's amazing how many (fireworks) displays go off," noted Zirkelbach. "Some people get permits; some don't. It's no different than a noise infraction. There's no law against it. I think this is a civil issue."

"Somehow, you two need to figure this out," urged Swisher.

Rubner said he does not intentionally shoot off fireworks to impact the Schmitts' property. He said there was debris on other neighboring properties, not just the Schmitts'.

"I'm just asking you to not issue anymore permits during other times of the year," expressed Schmitt.