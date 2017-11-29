Supervisors, BOA, P&Z hash out sign ordinance

The Jones County Supervisors, Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z), and Board of Adjustment (BOA) all met together during the Nov. 21 supervisors meeting.

Aside from a full board of supervisors, three of the five Planning and Zoning members were present (Tim Fay, Jim McElheny, and Dave Lubben). The entire BOA was also present (Catherine Davies, Paul Thomsen, Ethan Zumbach, Nicole Stecklein, and Cindy Hall).