Supervisors close out Fiscal Year 2023

The June 27 Jones County Supervisors meeting was the last board meeting of the fiscal year. There were several business items the board took action on to finish up FY 2023.

The board re-appointed Dave Tabor to a five-year term on the Conservation Board.

One vacancy still remains on that board.

The board re-appointed John Hinz to a five-year term on the Board of Adjustment.

The board re-appointed Tim Fay and Keith Stamp to three-year terms on the Planning & Zoning Commission.

The board re-appointed Dennis Gray and Todd Dirks to three-year terms on the Veterans Affairs Commission.

The board approved the FY 2024 Employer of Record Agreement with the East Central Iowa Workforce Development Board. County Auditor Whitney Hein said the only change is an increase in cash flow from $25,000 to $35,000. Jones County is also sticking with the current administration fee of 4 percent of the total expenses paid out each month.

The board approved an interfund resolution between the REAP Fund and the General Basic Fund in the amount of $24,968. This is to reimburse the General Fund for the balance of expenditures incurred for the improvements at Pictured Rocks Park, and for part of the Hale Wildlife Area land purchase that was not fully funded by grants and donations.

The board approved an interfund resolution between the Conservation Land Acquisition Trust Fund and the General Basic Fund in the amount of $301,626.25.

This total includes:

• $10,566.50 in expenses at the Eby's Mill Wildlife Area

• $279,361.75 for expenses incurred from improvements and the land purchase at the Hale Wildlife Area

• $6,890 from expenses incurred for improvements on the bridge at Central Park

• $4,808 for expenses incurred for the Grant Wood Trail

The board approved an interfund resolution from the General Basic and Rural Services Funds to the Secondary Road Fund in the amount of $102,500 from General Basic and $1.3 million from Rural Services.

The board approved designating a portion of the General Fund balance in the amount of $64,406.19 to the Capital Projects Fund for long-term facility improvements. This represents the total amount of unused funds.

The board approved designating a portion of General Fund balance in the amount of $378,403 as committed funds for the following purposes:

• $55,000 for county facility capital projects

• $54,626 for Conservation capital projects

• $66,955 for Conservation campground improvements

• $9,503 for special GIS projects

• $52,319 for aerial tax mapping, a joint project with the Conference Board

• $140,000 for the voting equipment replacement fund (part of the General Supplemental Fund)

The board approved designating 100 percent of the Secondary Road Local Option Tax Fund for road and bridge construction projects.

The board approved the FY 2024 Salary Resolution. These salaries include those that were approved during budget time.

Hein told the board that some boards have the power to control employee wages, such as the Conservation Board. In this case, the board of supervisors recommended a 6 percent pay increase for county employees. Conservation approved 8 percent for their employees.

The board approved the FY 2024 Master Departmental Appropriation Resolution. The board's approval includes a decrease in the amount of $5,615 to the Conservation Department's budget to reflect the difference in the wage increases.