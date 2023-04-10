Supervisors commit $33,640 in ARPA funds toward new legal software

In the past several weeks, one-time ARPA-funding requests have been presented to the Jones County Board of Supervisors. During the Sept. 26 board meeting, County Attorney Kristofer Lyons made his request.

"This came out of nowhere," he prefaced.

Lyons’ request of $33,640 to replace and convert the current legal software system of ProLaw and Prosecutor by Karpel. The cost breakdown is $24,500 for installation and $9,140 for the annual fee.

Lyons said some other counties in Iowa have used ARPA funds for this same purpose.

Lyons' office has been using ProLaw for the past 10 years. It had even been endorsed by the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC). However, Lyons admitted, "It's not as good as it could be."

To that end, he said it's saying something when the Iowa Attorney General's Office never endorsed it.

Of all 99 counties in Iowa, only eight counties are still using ProLaw.

"It's going away," Lyons said.

Sixty-one counties have switched or are using Prosecutor by Karpel, including the state and the AG's Office.

"It does a whole lot more," Lyons pointed out. "It'll make our jobs easier. It's very telling if the AG's office is using it and it's successful."

In terms of victim services, he said the newer software offers two-way texting with a victim of a crime or sexual crime. It also automatically electronically files all documents for Lyons' office, saving several steps along the way.

"It's more automated to help us," he said.

For the total cost, a representative from Prosecutor by Karpel will do the data conversion and train staff.

"They'll train my office and all (sheriff's) deputies in Jones County. We'll use it all together."

This is not something that will happen immediately, as Lyons' office is still under contract with ProLaw. He said it could be April 2024 before the initial set-up begins.

In terms of the software portal, he said his office would be able to control those who have access, such as the county deputies.

"It centralizes the process," added Lyons.

For example, Lyons and county law enforcement are utilizing flash drives for the transfer of case files. Prosecutor by Karpel would eliminate the need for that outdated process.

So does a new software program mean the need for more data storage within the courthouse? Lyons said a server upgrade is not needed at this time.

"It'll all be in the cloud."

Lyons admitted he knows this is a big financial ask, and with talk of tightening the county budget in the next fiscal year or two, he sought to request this one-time ARPA funding.

"We have to do something with only eight counties using ProLaw," he said of subsidizing the software company.

The total cost for Prosecutor by Karpel will take Lyons' budget into FY 2025.

"I'll build it into my budget each year after that," he suggested.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach asked about the fine-recovery income coming into Lyons' office. He said he has yet to use those funds, but felt they'd be needed during a possible budget shortfall within the next fiscal year.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked Lyons if he felt the Monticello and Anamosa police departments would chip in any funds for this software switch.

"Probably not," offered Lyons of their budget situations. "They use different technology."

"I think this would benefit the whole county," said Supervisor Jeff Swisher of using ARPA funds.

County IT Coordinator Lisa Mootz cautioned that at some point, though, the video and data storage would prompt more storage.

"Storage is quite costly," she warned. "Just something to think about for the future. Cloud storage is another cost to keep in mind."

Lyons said he keeps data for three years following a court case should there be an appeal. While data can be archived through Prosecutor by Karpel, there is a process to get it back.

The Sheriff, Mootz added, keeps data for up to 800 days.

Lyons told the board that he's reached out to other county attorneys who have switched from ProLaw to Prosecutor by Karpel and no one has expressed any regrets in doing so.

"Everyone said to do it."

The board approved covering the installation fee and first year annual cost using ARPA funds. A formal resolution will follow next week.

The board also approved two formal ARPA resolutions; $85,580 to purchase 20 Taser-10s and for the training; and amending the Central Park Master Plan Project for an additional $3,000 for a soil determination study. The board has thus far committed $27,500 toward the master plan, with a not-to-exceed amount of $40,000.