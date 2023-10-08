Supervisors, county engineer discuss 151 expansion, safety needs

Back in June, County Engineer Derek Snead visited with the Jones County Board of Supervisors regarding the Highway 151/Circle Drive project. This is an Iowa DOT project.

At that time, Snead asked the DOT to consider the addition of an acceleration lane along Highway 151 South off Circle Drive.

During the Aug. 1 board meeting, Snead provided further discussion on the topic.

“We’ve been speaking a lot with the DOT regarding Highway 151,” he told the board. “The contractor did submit a value engineering proposal in regards to an acceleration lane out of the Circle Drive intersection. They (the DOT) decided that the proposal submitted by the contractor was cost prohibitive. It did add a significant amount to the project. They decided not to proceed with that.

“Their stance at this time would be to possibly require the local jurisdiction to take the lead for that particular project,” continued Snead. “It would be the quickest way to advance it (the project).”

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked if that “lead” referred to financials, engineering, or both.

“It’s everything and anything,” offered Snead. “If anything were to happen from the local jurisdiction side (city or county), it would just fast-forward the project.”

Snead said the DOT plans to further investigate the need for or whether an acceleration lane would be a priority.

With the Old Dubuque Road extension now in place and open to traffic, the next phase of the project would be an overpass over 151. Snead said the DOT will begin collecting and analyzing data on the traffic flow in this area just north of Anamosa.

At this point, Snead said he’s not sure of what funding the City of Anamosa would be willing to put toward this phase, or if they even know how to proceed.

He said an acceleration lane would likely impact the length of an overpass.

“If you’re widening out the road for an acceleration lane in that location, it’s going to have an impact on the type of length of an overpass above it, to some extent. We would encourage and recommend to find out first how that next phase is going to go and maybe that overpass would be an inclusion of the acceleration lane. That would be how we would recommend to proceed at this time.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked whether there might be an acceleration lane for traffic crossing the northbound lane of 151 from 130th Street and heading south.

“Safety wise, if you’re going to put in an overpass, I think it would be smarter to consider all of that,” Schlarmann said.

Snead said traffic utilizing 130th Street have good sight distance from both the north and south. With the work being done to 151 as we speak, it’ll only improve the sight distance from the north.

“Any time that you have an at-grade intersection, it’s a safety concern, a safety hazard,” noted Snead. “You increase your crash likelihood. We’ve had that. We’re getting away from that as best we can. The DOT is trying to eliminate as many as they can. They’re pushing toward overpasses and on-ramps and those type of things.”

With so much planned future development on the outskirts of Anamosa and throughout the 151 corridor, Snead said no one knows what the next five or 10 years might look like in that area.

“I would anticipate they (the DOT) don’t have much for planning, at least in their five-year plan for that particular area,” he said. “I just don’t think at this point in time that much of that discussion has happened. As far as having room to make off-ramps and on-ramps by 130th Street, anything could be done, but the footprint would require a lot of acquisitions. Not saying it couldn’t be done, but it’s tight in there.”

Snead offered to keep the conversation going with the DOT regarding the southbound acceleration lane.

“From a county standpoint, we’d be better off sticking our money into upgrading Old Dubuque Road,” suggested Supervisor Joe Oswald.

Snead agreed.

“That is our jurisdiction,” he said. “It likely will be for the long-term. There’s a possibility for increased traffic, that’s why we put it on our program. Everything is being developed out that direction. It’s local; it’s not a federal route or anything like that. It’s a snow trap out there. In order to make substantial improvements, it would be a grading project with new paving and kind of a revamp of that area, too.”