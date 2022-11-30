Supervisors, county engineer discuss road funding options

County Engineer Derek Snead provided an update on the Secondary Road five-year Road Construction Program during the Nov. 22 Jones County Supervisor meeting.

For Fiscal Year 2027 (priority year 3), River View Road outside Cascade will see an HMA (hot mix asphalt) overlay. The project stems from Buchanan Street east for 1 mile. The estimated cost is $200,000.

“This is what we plan to publish,” Snead told the board ahead of the Dec. 20 6 p.m. public hearing.

(NOTE: The complete five-year road program was included in an article in the Nov. 23 Monticello Express. Snead will publish his legal notice prior to the hearing date.)

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if Violet Road would be an option on the program.

“We could,” offered Snead.

However, he said it’s hard to provide a cost estimate right now for road projects due to inflation and construction costs. Snead estimated maybe $500,000 for an overlay on Violet Road.

He warned the board that the Iowa DOT would be doing a “facelift” on Highway 38 in 2025. The project would be an asphalt overlay. Snead said they also might widen the shoulders.

“We talked about participating (in the project) on our side roads,” Snead said of talks with the DOT. “We’re interested for sure.”

He said roughly 20 different intersections with Highway 38 will be impacted. The cost estimate is about $140,000.

Anytime the DOT has resurfaced a state roadway, Secondary Roads has taken part in the project as a way to maintain the entrances to the side roads.

“It’s good to continue with, and something we’ve done on all DOT projects,” Snead said. “It’s safer for everyone.”

Schlarmann also inquired about what the county could do to secure more funding for roads maintenance projects. Snead said this has been a hot topic at meetings he’s been a part of with other county engineers from across the state.

“Political-wise, now is not a very good time for any talk regarding fuel tax changes,” he warned. “But that is still the most efficient way to fund our roads.”

Snead said as more and more electric vehicles enter the roadways, profits off the fuel tax decline.

“It won’t be such a successful campaign in the near future,” he hinted.

In regards to federal funding, Snead said grants through IIJA (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) are hard to get due to Jones County’s demographics. A lot of weight is placed on areas with a population density, energy, and low-income areas.

“Jones County doesn’t fall into that,” he said. “We’re in a tough situation to compete with the funding that’s available.”

Not to mention, applying for such grants involves time and money as well in terms of local matches or hiring a firm to complete the application for you.

“You put in that effort and you might not get anything out of it,” added Snead.

Overall, though, Snead said he does not favor a grant system when it comes to funding road maintenance projects.

“I agree,” voiced Supervisor Joe Oswald. “Each county should get a certain dollar amount (for their roads).”

Schlarmann offered that the board should bring it up during the upcoming legislative forum with Rep. Steve Bradley and Sen. Carrie Koelker.

“We need to figure out a way for the state to fund roads,” he said.

“The best system is through the fuel tax, but unfortunately, it’s transitioning less and less from fueled vehicles, and our construction and equipment costs are going through the roof and the revenue is not following the trends. We need to capture that money from what dominates our roads.”

He added that electric vehicles are difficult to put a figure on in terms of wear and tear on the roads.

“They’re still using our roads,” Schlarmann pointed out. “They should be paying something.”