Supervisors differ on EMS levy rate

There was some disagreement, but an ultimate unanimous vote of approval to set the EMS funding (property tax) levy rate to 35 cents per $1,000 of valuation.

It took two votes, but the Jones County Board of Supervisors approved the rate during their June 21 board meeting, taking steps to proceed with getting the levy rate on the November ballot.

The first vote failed 2-3, with Supervisors Joe Oswald and John Schlarmann voting in favor of changing the rate proposed by the EMS Advisory Council to 40 cents. (Supervisors Jeff Swisher, Ned Rohwedder, and Jon Zirkelbach were opposed.)

County Auditor Whitney Hein presented the board with a draft resolution outlining the rate and calling for an election to place the levy on the General Election ballot, as well as spelling out the language needed on the ballot.

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons was honest with board, noting that Jones County might be the first of 99 counties to get this far in the "EMS as essential" designation and funding. he said it's new territory of him and Hein as they try to research the right verbiage for the ballot.

"We reached out to a lot of counties and no one has done this yet or is to this point," said Lyons. "We hope we're doing it right. This is new and different for us. We might possibly have to come back and change the language."

Lyons said they also reached out to the Secretary of State's Office for guidance and advice on the matter. He told the board Secretary Paul Pate's office had no issues with the ballot language proposed.

"The language is adequate and covers the statute," Lyons said. "But we have time to change it if we get more guidance."

Hein said notice to place the levy on the ballot requires at least a 60-day notice to the voting public.

Oswald told his fellow supervisors that he reached out to Advisory Board members representing his district (Dist. 2), and they were actually in favor of 40 cents, but ultimately voted to recommend the 35 cents.

"They felt 40 cents was doable, and it was something we could live with for 15 years," he said. "It was their opinion that 40 was better than 35. It's just putting a bigger Band-Aid on it."

Oswald also illustrated that if the 40 cents passes the vote, it would decrease the tax rate residents of the City of Monticello would be assessed from $2.30 per $1,000 to $2.18.

"City taxpayers help cover the deficient," he told the board.

Monticello Police Chief and Ambulance Administrator Britt Smith also worked hard the last few years to secure an additional $46,000 in EMS funding from the townships.

"It's beneficial to the city if they vote to approve this because they'll see a reduction overall," Smith added.

During the last board meeting, Swisher commented that he felt the state legislature might address the "EMS as essential" law again when it comes to additional funding. Oswald agreed.

"I feel this could all get changed with the state," he said. "My hope is that it does get changed and helps attract more people to help operate these services."

"Does the levy address wages?" asked Rohwedder.

"Not at this point," noted Swisher. "That's a gray area."

Smith said what the levy funds is all up for interpretation. He said the legislature saw the need to help fund operating expenses.

"Most of the items listed (in the law) are not annual purchases," Smith said. "It's not what impacts (EMS)."

Swisher said while he didn't disagree with 40 cents, if the vote doesn't pass, "everything if off the table and we have to start from scratch.

"We shouldn't go above what the Advisory Council voted on," continued Swisher. "Forty cents was not the majority vote."

Chris Lux, a Monticello City Council member and Advisory Council member admitted she was in favor of the 40 cents and should have voted as such.

"The (Advisory Council) chair and vice chair believed 35 cents was our recommendation," Smith said of the Service Board. "We were never asked or provided a recommendation That could have impacted the decision.

"It's a balance between what will pass (with the voters), what the voters will accept, and what the EMS needs," Smith continued. "Is EMS essential because of what the voters will pass or are we truly essential? That 'essential' designation is a bit patronizing."

Zirkelbach said the board voted and agreed on the Advisory Council members. they did their job, met, and made their recommendation.

"There is nothing in the code that says you can't change it (the levy rate)," Lyons told the board.

"I'm just worried about getting it passed (the voters)," said Swisher. "It needs to pass how it as intended."

Hein shared the Fiscal Year 2023 property tax valuations to give the board an idea of the difference between 35 and 40 cents:

• $431,474.79 at 35 cents

• $493,114.05 at 40 cents

"Expenses will go up," said Lux.

"I'm voting in favor (of the 35 cents) only to get it on the ballot," noted Oswald.