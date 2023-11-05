Supervisors discuss expending ARPA funds

As several Jones County Courthouse projects start to wrap up, the Jones County board of supervisors took the opportunity to discuss the county's ARPA funds as they relate to completed and potential future projects.

During the May 2 supervisor meeting, County Auditor Whitney Hein shared a list of the county's expended and obligated ARPA funds. The list of projects include:

• 911 dispatch equipment, $262,906 (obligated and expended)

• JETS camera system, $30,120 (obligated and expended)

• Courthouse west entrance doors and ADA opener, $12,245 obligated (the project was expected to be paid on May 9)

• Courthouse proxy card readers, $89,659.10 obligated

• Monticello Main Street, $30,000 obligated, $10,000 expended

• Central Park (Conservation) master plan, $40,000 obligated

The county received just over $4 million in ARPA funds. With these projects, there remains $3,552,111.90 to spend by Dec. 31, 2026. (ARPA funds must be obligated by the end of 2024.)

Hein also reminded the board that they had not formally committed the $400,000 in ARPA funds for additional contract rock.

In addition, Hein noted that the west entrance project cost an additional $3,000, which she planned to cover out of the county's General Fund, due to the fact that the board's ARPA resolution only included the initial estimate.

"You'd have to pass another resolution to add the $3,000," she informed the board of taking it from ARPA.

Supervisor Joe Oswald brought up other county projects the board initially mentioned using ARPA funds for: the courthouse elevator and making the main floor restrooms ADA accessible. At one time, Shive-Hattery offered the county a $500,000 estimate to remodel the restrooms.

"Then we need to get on these right now because it could be the end of the year before we get anything done," commented Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

Oswald suggested the restroom project would have to be engineered because the doorways would have to be wider.

Hein was hesitant to go after fixing the elevator with talk of a new law enforcement center on the horizon.

"We'd have to redo the third floor anyway," she said once the jail is relocated.

"How long until the voters of Jones County pass a bond issue?" proposed Oswald of taking the law enforcement center to the voters. "We need to lock down a piece of property.

"With the elevator, I fear we might not be able to get the parts if something happens," continued Oswald.

Rohwedder asked for the board's thoughts on giving money toward the Olin splash pad project.

"We have priorities to deal with," commented Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

Oswald wanted to know the total cost of the project before the board dedicated any funds.

Rohwedder pointed out the splash pad committee has raised about $35,000 now, hoping to hit $100,000 before they start construction.

"They'll need other funding sources to make it work," Oswald said, not in favor of giving the full amount.

Rohwedder offered to reach out to the committee to have them present their project to the board.