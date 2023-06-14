Supervisors discuss installing card readers at Broadway Place

Now that the Jones County Courthouse is outfitted with electronic card readers on all of the doors (both interior and exterior), County Auditor Whitney Hein looked into the cost to do the same at the Broadway Place Annex.

Hein contacted Radio Communications, whom the county has been working with on the proxy card project. The cost to install card readers on the five exterior doors at Broadway is $23,819.

“Think about whether you want to do this and if you want to spend ARPA funds,” Hein offered the Jones County Supervisors during their June 6 board meeting.

“That’s a lot of money for that many doors,” commented Supervisor John Schlarmann.

Hein explained that the cost includes the installation of the “main box” and electronic system that would control the card readers.

Schlarmann asked whether any of the offices at Broadway would eventually be transferred to the courthouse when the jail and Sheriff’s Office are relocated to a new facility.

Hein said the courthouse study performed by Shive-Hattery did not include relocating off-premise offices.

“That space would be used by everyone here within the courthouse,” added Supervisor Joe Oswald of space needs by those offices already working in the courthouse.

In addition, Supervisor Jeff Swisher said the Clerk of Court, which is a state office, keeps records at Broadway Place because there is no room for those in the courthouse.

The board asked Hein to put the card reader project at Broadway on their next agenda for further discussion and a possible decision.