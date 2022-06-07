Supervisors discuss nuisances

Two county land use nuisances were brought to the Jones County Supervisors’ attention during their June 28 board meeting.

Land Use Administrator Michele Lubben explained the situations at both 16259 County Road X-31 and 24052 Ridge Rd./County Road E-28, both in Anamosa.

The address on X-31 was also reported as a nuisance in 2017 when the property was foreclosed on.

“It’s somewhat cleaned up,” noted Lubben. “There is a dilapidated house and structure on the property.”

Lubben said her conversation with the owner indicated they wanted to fix the house up within the next year and a half.

“But that could pose issues with the setback ordinance if the house was removed and built on the same location,” explained Lubben.

Overall, she wasn’t sure if the property met the satisfaction for abatement.

“I’m not in favor of abating this,” commented Supervisor Joe Oswald.

The board approved sending an official notice to abate, giving the owners 60 days to fix the structures on the property, and remove any unlicensed vehicles.

The property on E-28, Lubben said, is a reoccurring nuisance.

“You abated it last May,” she reminded the board.

Supervisor John Schlarmann said he talked with the owner and they plan to remove the seven vehicles once they have the means to do so, and clean up the property.

“They’ve accumulated these vehicles since you abated it last time,” added Lubben.

The board approved giving the owners 45 days to clean up their property, after an official nuisance notice was sent on May 24.

“We won’t extend it again,” Schlarmann said of the timeline.

In other county business:

• The board approved a claim in the amount of $40,793.41 plus an unknown amount of tax revenue made payable to the Mental Health/Disability Services East Central Region. This closes out that fund.

“We don’t know yet what the taxes will be,” County Auditor Whitney Hein said, with a few days remaining in the fiscal year.

The funds go back to the MHDS region.

• The board re-appointed Russ VonBehren to the Conservation Board. This new term expires June 30, 2027.

• The board approved a letter of support for the North Madison Pioneer Cemetery Board. The board is applying for a grant to pave the driveway through the cemetery.

• The board approved the updated union contract that reflects MOU (memorandum of understanding) changes previously approved on Feb. 22.

• County Engineer Derek Snead informed the board that a patching project on County Roads E-29 and E-17 will begin on Tuesday, July 5.

“There will be delays, and we might possibly close a short section for a day,” he warned. “Closing it will be safer for everyone.”

It should take three weeks of work for each roadway.