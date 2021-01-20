Supervisors discuss Public Health employee pay increase

Following the Jones County Board of Health’s approval, the request came to the Board of Supervisors during their Jan. 12 meeting to increase Public Health Preparedness Specialist Kaci Ginn’s salary.

Jones County Public Health (JCPH) Coordinator Jenna Lovaas said the BOH approved an increase of $2 an hour for Ginn, bringing her salary from $18 to $20 an hour.

“Kaci is invaluable and under paid for what she does,” said Lovaas. “She plays a key role in our vaccine distribution.”

Lovaas said Ginn puts in way more hours than her job calls for, including working on weekends, just to keep things going for JCPH.

“It’s important to acknowledge her important role and bring her wage up, given her responsibilities and experience,” added Lovaas.

Lovaas said now that the vaccine distribution has started, the phone calls and emails are constant. She said JCPH employees, including Community Health Specialist Jess Wiedenhoff, haven’t been able to take a day off since March when the pandemic began.

“Our office does not function without her (Ginn),” Lovaas praised.

Jane Ortgies, a member of the Board of Health, informed the board of supervisors that Ginn’s workload has greatly increased since she was hired in April 2020.

“We had no idea then what would cause so much of a workload,” Ortgies said of the unknowns surrounding the pandemic in Jones County. “Three to six months of immunizations (the COVID vaccine) adds so much to her time. It requires someone who knows what they’re doing.”

Ortgies added that if Ginn were seek employment elsewhere, it would be a huge loss for JCPH.

“It’d be difficult to replace someone with her experience. It’s quite significant.”

Ortgies said the BOH as a whole felt it was important to support Ginn with the pay increase, and recognize the work that she has done and will continue to do for Jones County.

The board of supervisors approved Ginn’s $2 an hour pay increase, with Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach opposed.

Zirkelbach said he had several unanswered questions and couldn’t support the request.

“I’d prefer to have the information up front.”

Some of those questions pertained to whether it was legal for the board to allow Ginn to work 70 hours in a two-week pay period when she is not classified as full time. And if she’s working more than full time, does the county have to offer her full-time benefits?

“My hours are anything but regular,” commented Ginn of working until 9 p.m. during the week and on Sundays. She said she took this position knowing what it would entail, and she intends to do her job.

“It’s the same for me,” Lovaas said of how many hours she continues to put in as head of JCPH. “I’m not full time either.”

Lovaas told the supervisors that JCPH has the funds in its budget to support the pay increase, and that she planned to budget for it in the next fiscal year as well.

“It’s not a question of your job performance,” noted Supervisor Joe Oswald. “We just need to make sure we’re moving forward in the right direction.”

In the meantime, the board asked County Auditor Whitney Hein to speak with the county’s HR director, Mike Galloway, on the matter.

In other county business:

• The board approved a contract with B&J Hauling and Excavating for $762,803.36 for the Lead Mine Road project.

• County Engineer Derek Snead informed the board about a bridge on Jordan Road that has been posted/closed for roughly nine years due to deterioration.

“It gets very little use,” he said. “It’s very unsafe.”

Secondary Roads plans to remove the bridge and grade the roadway, not intending to replace the bridge.

• With one female serving on the board of health, current BOH member Lyle Theisen offered to step down to allow Debra Oldham to serve to maintain a gender-balanced board. Oldham filled out an application to serve on the BOH.

• The board appointed Dave Kehoe, Nic Weers, and Deb Patnode to the Judicial Magistrate Appointing Commission.

• The board approved Monticello Mayor Brian Wolken and Lisa McQuillen to the Region 10 Transportation Committee. Wolken will serve on the policy committee, and McQuillen on the trails committee. Alternates on the trails committee will include Monticello Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Oswald and Wapsipinicon Trails Committee member Brad Hatcher.