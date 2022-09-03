Supervisors discuss various levy rate options

As work on the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 county budget winds down, the Jones County Supervisors made some decisions regarding tax levies.

Auditor Whitney Hein presented the board with four levy options during the March 1 meeting.

“You need to make a decision by next week for the budget hearing,” warned Hein.

Option One is the maximum levy amount the county could approve, per what was published in the county newspapers. It includes a General Basic levy of $3.65 per $1,000, a General Basic carryover of 24.84 percent, a General Supplemental levy of $2.005 per $1,000, a General Supplemental carryover of 54.85 percent, a Rural Services levy of $3.18 per $1,000, and a Rural Services carryover of 14.07 percent. It’s an overall tax rate of $8.835.

Hein with this option, the county would maintain a $1.3 million carryover in the General Basic Fund.

“That’s a little high,” she said.

The county would also utilize Rural Services to pay wages and benefits for one of the sheriff’s deputies.

Option Two includes a General Basic levy of $3.50, a General Basic carryover of 22.45 percent, a General Supplemental levy of $2.005, a General Supplemental carryover of 54.85 percent, a Rural Services levy of $3.18, and a Rural Services carryover of 14.07 percent. It’s an overall tax rate of $8.685.

“This option is still respectable,” commented Hein. “It takes out the unusual needs and still has one deputy coming out of Rural Services.”

Option Three, which is the option favored by the supervisors, includes a General Basic levy of $3.65, a General Basic carryover of 23.51 percent, a General Supplemental levy of $2.005, a General Supplemental carryover of 52.88 percent, a Rural Services levy of $3.03, and a Rural Services carryover of 14.14 percent. It’s an overall tax rate of $8.685.

“All deputies (salaries) would be would be coming out of that fund (General Basic),” Hein informed the board. “And we would build our rural carryover to $400,000 and prepare for FY 2024 so it’s not a big jump when and if you decide to pay a deputy out of that fund.”

Option Four includes a General Basic levy of $3.65, a General Basic carryover of 23.51 percent, a General Supplemental levy of $2.005, a General Supplemental carryover of 52.88 percent, a Rural Services levy of $2.91, and a Rural Services carryover of 10.48 percent. It’s an overall tax rate of $8.565.

“This is a 10 percent increase in Rural Services,” noted Hein.

“Nobody likes to raise taxes,” commented Supervisor Joe Oswald. “But it’ll take legislation to change for us to stay away from it, especially with competitive wages.”

The county has also added additional sheriff’s deputies.

“It’s good because it makes our people safer, but it’s another unfunded mandate,” added Oswald of the “Back the Blue” law. It’s a ripple effect with our budget. Though it’s not to say they don’t deserve it.”

Oswald reminded the board that inflation could also be an ongoing issue.

Hein said Option Three’s overall tax rate of $8.685 “is still extremely respectful.

“It lowers the General Basic to avoid steep increases,” she added. “We don’t know what health insurance is going to do, and we don’t know what the Compensation Board is going to do (in reference to FY24).”

“It’ll be hard to guess the cost of living, too,” said Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

Hein said the county will have to take a hard look at its projected FY24 budget sooner rather than later, noting the same services the county provides for today will need to be provided again.

“I caution you on raising taxes again,” she warned. “Option Three increases your carryover; you can build up your funds to pull deputies out of Rural Services for next year.”

“I don’t like to raise taxes, but it’s inevitable,” said Supervisor John Schlarmann.

For comparison, 30 counties in Iowa project a levy rate of $9 per $1,000. Jones County anticipates a rate under $9 ($8.685).

“I know each county is unique,” said Hein. “But this is still a very respectful rate. I am comfortable with Options Three; that’s my preference.”