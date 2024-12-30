Supervisors ease into FY26 budget, wage discussions

During the Dec. 17 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Auditor Whitney Hein sought the council’s thoughts on implementing a wage scale for non-elected, non-union county employees.

With the board of supervisors negotiating the union contract after Jan. 1, Hein thought a wage scale could be a guide as far as setting wages and providing step increases.

“Other counties are classifying non-elected official positions and coming up with a minimum and maximum wage and having steps (step increases) at a midpoint and steps in between to kind of have a guide of where employees should be at as far as wages,” she explained. “If you did this wage scale, you would have steps to follow each year.”

Hein sought Mike Galloway’s opinion on the matter. (Galloway is the county’s HR director through Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.)

“He is willing to work with me on developing such a thing,” she said. “It would be at no additional cost beyond our current contract that we have with him. I wanted to ask your thoughts on it before we dive in and do the work. I think it could be a good tool to help navigate some discussion during budget seasons as far as where employees should be at. A lot of places have these types of scales so employees also know what to expect going forward.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann noted that, serving on the Monticello school board, they eliminated the step increases a few years ago “because it was kind of unfair for longer-term people.

“We took it away because we thought they should all get the same raise each year,” he said. “If we did have a step schedule, how do you know what you have for new money, but yet you have to pay this new step.”

Supervisor Joe Oswald said he wouldn’t mind having the information on wages as the country starts the budget process. He said having the information is not different than the Compensation Board making their recommendations each year, with the board of supervisors having the final say.

“The work could be done; the plan could be presented to you and if you don’t like it, you wouldn’t have to follow it,” offered Hein.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder was against the idea.

“I think that we have pretty good (job) descriptions in place right now,” he said. “When we try to make comparisons with other people, each job is a little bit different. It’s hard to be fair that way.”

“I don’t know if we should be locked in to set salary increases,” Schlarmann said.

Much like Oswald, Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach felt the wage information would be a nice guideline for the county. He also noted that a few of the offices of elected officials have implemented step increases among their employees and deputies.

“It gives an employee a look at where they could be as far as wage,” he said.

Hein said the wage scale could also be something other county boards use as a guideline, too, when setting wages for those various departments, such as Conservation.

“It would help to create a guide and have some consistency among some of the positions in the county,” she said. “It’s been something I’ve been researching for a while. It was something I figured we’d have to pay a firm to do for us. But after talking with Mike (Galloway), he said that would be something that would be included in the services he provides.”

Supervisor Jeff Swisher, who was not in favor of eliminating the Comp Board, sees this wage scale as just replacing what that board tried to accomplish.

Sherrie Thurston of Anamosa asked how many county employees this proposed wage scale would impact. County Engineer Derek Snead estimated 30 to 40 percent.

It was the consensus of the board to have Hein work with Galloway to develop a wage scale.

Moving into budget discussions for Fiscal Year 2026, Hein also sought direction from the board on estimates for each department to consider when preparing their individual budgets.

“The one thing I wanted to point out to you, usually by this time, or shortly hereafter, we at least have Comp Board recommendations to go off of,” she said for proposed wage increases. “We really don’t have anything at this point, except union wages. Something is going to have to be plugged in with everyone’s budgets.

“For consistency reasons, I would like everyone to plug in the same amount of a wage increase,” she continued. “It would be consistent across the board and then we know we have to go back and edit later based on what you guys decide.”

For now, Hein proposed 5 percent, noting that last year, increases ranged from 2 to 5.75 percent across the board.

“I would put a disclaimer that this is not final and the actually wage increase could end up being lower or higher,” she added.

The board was agreeable to 5 percent.

In addition, Hein is also requesting that the “re-estimated expenditures for the current budget year shall have a 0 percent increase over the original FY25 budget. The FY26 requested expenditures will have a 0 percent increase over the original FY25 budget for non-personnel.

“I think that’s a good baseline to start and you guys can edit as needed for any individual departments that might have something unique going on. That’s just for the General Basic and Rural Basic funds, the two major taxing funds.”

When looking at the estimates for FY26, Rohwedder pointed out a 15 percent increase for the county’s health insurance. He asked if that was correct.

“We have not gotten our final renewal notices yet. However, we’ve had several large claims and they (the insurance broker) told me to plan on at least a 15 percent increase,” answered Hein.

When doing some research as to what other counties are paying for health insurance, Hein said Jones County has a great deal.

“We’re actually paying less than what some other counties are paying for a higher deductible, at partially self-funded; and we’re fully funded,” she said. “I truly believe this actually a good deal.”