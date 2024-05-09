Supervisors, elected officials hash out ‘pet’ policy

Should county employees be allowed to bring their personal pets to the workplace?

That topic spurred much discussion during the Aug. 27 Jones County Supervisors meeting, with complaints having been circulated about one department in particular.

County Auditor Whitney Hein presented the board of supervisors with two draft policies; one deals with service animals brought into a county facility by a member of the public and defines what a service animal is, the other is regarding personal pets.

Hein spoke with Ahlers & Cooney, the county’s HR firm, in obtaining the policies.

“I think this is something to look at doing,” she suggested to the board. “For workers comp, if there’s an animal in the building and an employee is petting it or trips over it, if that’s not part of their normal job duties, it wouldn’t be a covered claim.”

Hein also sought advice from the county’s general liability insurance company on the matter.

“They said that would probably fall under the animal owner’s personal liability insurance,” she explained. “They would discourage having animals in the workplace.”

Knowing the complaints were about his department, Sheriff Greg Graver asked why this needed to be addressed or is a specific policy was needed.

“I think this is unfortunate that this has to play out in a public forum. It is what it is,” he said.

He admitted to the board and members of the public attending the board meeting that he was more annoyed than anything that someone didn’t bring the issue to him personally.

Graver prefaced his comments by sharing that “work dogs” have been brought into his department for 30 years or so.

“Work dogs have been something since I started here. Having dogs in the sheriff’s office is not uncommon,” he said.

But Hein said there is a difference between a K9 that is a county employee and someone’s pet from home.

“I’ve seen the public bringing in dogs; I’ve heard dogs barking out here before,” she said of the courthouse lobby. “The dogs need to be in your area and not traveling to other areas of the courthouse. I have seen animals in other areas of the courthouse that was not your area. It affected a meeting that was put on by my office last week because it was barking. I, as custodian of the courthouse, I would prefer that animals are not in other areas of the courthouse.”

Graver said the Sheriff’s Office is space occupied by the sheriff and his staff; it is not public space.

“The Sheriff’s Office is our space. Our office is not open to the public,” he said. “Our office is very controlled. The public cannot walk into my office. So if someone is scared of a dog, they just can’t walk into my office like they can the Auditor’s Office and notice a dog there. We have a waiting room that serves the public.”

Graver said he well aware that one of his employees brings a dog into the courthouse. In fact, he admitted his own daughter has brought her small dog in, too. He said if someone within the courthouse has an issue with one of his employees, bring that directly to him rather than a public forum.

“If county employees worried more about being their better self than other agencies, departments, and other employees within the courthouse, this would be a better place to work and it’d be better for the public,” he said.

He said he feels it’s “bad practice” to tell employees to tell people they can’t be in the courthouse with a pet.

“I think it ultimately falls back on the elected offices. How are you going to enforce this?” he asked.

Graver said he didn’t feel passing a policy, for either pets or service animals, was a bad idea. He doesn’t see this as an issue.

“Personally, our office is not going to get into whether they’re service animals or not,” he said. “That is not something we are going to govern.”

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked Graver whether his employees follow the employee handbook, then, too. Graver explained that when it comes to the Dispatch/Communications Department, they fall under a 28E agreement and the EMA (Emergency Management) Commission.

“In order to enforce a policy, there has to be an enforcement mechanism. How do you discipline my employee or how do you discipline me?” Graver asked. “The fact of the matter is, you can’t. I think it is good practice that we follow the county handbook and we try to. Every department of our agency is policy-driven more so than any other department within county government. There’s a reason for that and it doesn’t always align with your county handbook and it never will. So we follow our policies.”

He said his office is not running a dog shelter, and if he sees this as an issue, he would address it on his own with his employee(s).

Oswald said after noting the complaints about pets (dogs) in the courthouse, he asked Hein to have it on the agenda for discussion.

“If you get a chance to read this policy, it’s spelled out in there, in my opinion, every reason why not to allow dogs,” Oswald told Graver. “That’s my take on it. We’re going to have to agree to disagree on this one.”

When it comes to service animals, though, County Attorney Kristofer Lyons and Hein both noted that federal regulation states that both dogs and miniature horses can be legal service animals.

Graver was strongly opposed to having a county policy regarding service animals.

“Is that something you are willing to take the liability to force someone out if they’re not providing the paperwork. If it’s not a problem, it’s not a good idea that we try and do something like this,” he urged.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher felt that allowing a miniature horse to be classified as a service animal “is not right.

“That kind of stuff needed to be reviewed,” he said.

Hein offered to send out copies of both policies to county department heads for their review before the board of supervisors takes any action.