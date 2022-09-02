Supervisors, engineer debate new grader vs. new shop

County Engineer Derek Snead and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel asked the Jones County Supervisors to approve a bid letting date to accept bids for a new motor grader. The request, made during the Feb. 1 board meeting, was met with much discussion.

While the board set a bid letting date of Feb. 22 at 9:30 a.m., they asked Snead to set some priorities in terms of whether a new motor grader(s) was needed versus additional storage and improvements at the Anamosa Secondary Roads shop.

“Our goal is to get the motor grader prior to next winter,” Snead said. “We need to act now with the way things are going with getting equipment.”

Snead said generally, the graders are delivered by July, in a new fiscal year. He actually expected one to arrive any day now.

Of the new grader, Snead said the plan is to receive it next summer, “essentially a year away.

“We’re trying not to base it on a fiscal year,” he explained to the board. “We’re trying to get on an annual cycle.”

The motor grader in transit is planned to be stored at the new shop, once it’s complete, at Temple Hill.

“Do you have it in your budget for another one (motor grader)?” asked supervisor Joe Oswald.

Snead said Secondary Roads has three aged machines that could be looked at for upgrades: 1998, 2003, and 2008.

“I’m not against upgrading equipment,” voiced Oswald. “But there’s only so many dollars. If you prefer a new motor grader, can we reduce the amount to upgrade the buildings (shop)?”

“With the motor graders,” said Postel, “we’re getting close to seeing a return on the investment. We’re a couple of years away if we stay on schedule. I’ve seen us get really behind and then it’s an uphill battle.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann suggested the county still go out to bid on a new grader to at least see where the numbers fall.

Schlarmann also agreed with Oswald on picking one purchase, not both.

“I’m OK with doing a remodel in Anamosa,” he added, “but I’m not in favor of an addition, a remodel, and a motor grader.”

Snead asked whether he could borrow against the construction fund or the LOT (local option tax) fund for the remodel project.

“We could take incremental chunks out over the next few years,” he suggested. “We’re basically borrowing from ourselves.”

County Auditor Whitney Hein said she’d have to check on the legality of borrowing with the State Auditor’s Office.

He warned the board, though, that a big issue in any decision will be fuel prices.

“That will drive a tremendous portion of the material costs,” he said.

“I’m not against any of these projects,” reiterated Oswald. “But I want to see the numbers first. It’d be nice to do it all in one year, because we’ll continue to see higher prices, but we need to work within the funds that we have.”

Snead said over the years, Secondary Road would buy new or used equipment, and then they’d start experiencing issues with engines going out and other problems.

“We weren’t consistent with how often we were buying a motor grader and with what we were getting,” he said. “I don’t want to go back to where we were. This is the best time to get one to stay on cycle.”

Snead said the 1998 grader is at risk of experiencing more issues. Despite having two back-up machines, a new one is needed.

“During a storm, we have all 12 motor graders out,” added Postel of an all-hands-on-deck situation.

“Right now I would lean toward a new motor grader before a shop,” Schlarmann said.

In other county business:

• Nine bids came in for lease of the county farm. Bids ranged from $17,125 to $46,512; and from $4,845 to $13,388 for the farm lease from Solid Waste.

The board awarded the bid to Justin Buck at $46,512 for the county farm for a three-year lease. Solid Waste planned to take action at their meeting later in the week.

Hein said two years ago, the highest bidder was at $37,200.

• The board approved Senior Dining’s Fiscal Year 2023 application to Heritage Area Agency on Aging.

In a letter from Senior Dining Director Lisa Tallman, she is requesting funding from Heritage for 8,968 congregate meals and 25,309 home-delivered meals, for a total of 34,277 meals. She is asking for funding at $3.53 per meal; this year, she received $3.18.

“Our current raw food costs alone are $2.33 per meal,” explained Tallman. “This is up from $1.91 in raw food costs last year.”

• County Treasurer Amy Picray presented her quarterly investment reports to the board, which were placed on file.

The county currently has zero funds sitting in CDs. Picray explained she can get better rates in MMF (money market funds). There is a total of $14,815,251.79 in MMF.

The county’s total assets sit at $17,828,844.34, which is up by about $3.3 million from a year ago. Picray attributed the increase of about $2 million to ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.

Solid Waste has money in two CDs, totaling $1,110,710.20. That is down by about $850,000.

The landfill’s total assets are at $2,078,428.17. Picray said down by $66,000 from a year ago due to a large purchase in January.

• The board approved a partial acquisition contract with the State of Iowa for right of way on Buffalo Road in the amount of $1,522.50. This is for a bridge replacement project.