Supervisors favor Migrant Inclusion Group, capital improvements with ARPA funds

The Jones County Supervisors have until Dec. 31, 2024, in which to commit their remaining $284,000 in federal ARPA funds.

Dec. 31, 2026, is the deadline for expending the funds.

The county was initially awarded $4 million in ARPA funds.

During the Nov. 26 board of supervisors meeting, the board heard from the Jones County Migrant Inclusion Group, requesting $4,000 of the remaining ARPA funds to be used to purchase laptops for ESL (English as a Second Language) classes with members of the Hispanic community.

During the previous bord meeting, the supervisors also heard about the dire situation within the Jones County Jail. The state jail inspector shut down three cells within the jail due to ongoing maintenance issues.

"I do want to caution you on committing the full amount because of the potential for change orders associated with the bathroom project," said County Auditor Whitney Hein. "Unless you are going to be using money from a different source for those change orders."

The board previously designated ARPA funds toward renovating the first-floor bathrooms in the courthouse.

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked Hein if the ARPA funds could be transferred to the county's General Fund where the money could be dispersed as expenses. Hein felt that was an acceptable use of the funds, as long as there was a purpose in mind for the money.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach suggested it could also go toward capital projects associated with the courthouse and county facilities.

For instance, the courthouse roof, which is 24 years old, is in need of replacement.

"I would just hate to see us expend it when we know that 20 years ago the roof was $80,000 and look at how much everything has gone up since then," commented Oswald.

In terms of the jail, Jail Administrator Sarah Tate said the cost to just get the three cells shut down reopened again would be $13,000. She said it should take two to three weeks to repaint and reopen the three cells that are shut down.

"The rest of it is close to $40,000 to get us to the position where it's not likely this will happen again next year with our jail inspection," shared Tate.

She cautioned the board, though, saying the maintenance work performed now would only get them five to 10 years down the road. The need for a new facility is imminent.

"So you can get us to where we're going to make it to 10 years, but that's still not a guarantee it's going to go past that," Tate said.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked how much is set aside each year for the jail for maintenance projects. That falls under a department of the county budget managed by Hein.

"I estimate looking at past years," said Hein. "Maintenance isn't necessarily large capital improvements."

"We don't put a lot towards it," added Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

"It doesn't look like it," added Schlarmann.

Tate said following the Nov. 19 board meeting, she spoke again with John Handen, a construction manager who has helped to design jails for small counties in Iowa. She told the board Hansen could potentially attend the Dec. 9 board meeting to visit with the supervisors about the scope of his work.

"There's a little bit of timeliness to him, too," urged Tate. "He's taking on projects, or having the conversation about projects, but also interested in retiring. I don't know if he'd be an opportunity or resource that much longer.

"He (Hansen) also talked about material expenses," continued Tate. "We are going to start seeing tariffs on steel and, as the years progress, those costs are obviously going to go up specifically for that reason. Continuing that conversation aggressively will be important. Because you can invest, say, $50,000 now, but it's a waste if there is not a plan on what you are going to do five to 10 years from now."

"We're basically looking at an endgame for an existing facility," said Zikelbach.

Tate said over the weekend, they made a call into Jackson County because the Jones County Jail had only one female bed available.

After much discussion, Schlarmann was in favor of giving the $4,000 to the Migrant Inclusion Group, and putting the rest of the ARPA money toward capital improvements.

"They (the Migrant Group) have donated a ton of time to help out our county with this. I think $4,000 is a pretty good investment," he said.

"I'd go along with that," agreed Zirkelbach. "From the discussion in this room, there is a lot of ignorance toward working with those (people). My wife had the same experience many years ago with a child, teaching him English. Now I think he's in a medical profession."

The board will consider a formal ARPA resolution during their Dec. 3 meeting.

"I'm really grateful that you guys understand that our courthouse and the jail and all of those pieces need maintenance that has been let go," commented Sherri Thurston of Anamosa. "I am glad we are allocating the ARPA money toward those improvements that we need to finish. I would like to see it to complete things, not start new things. My opinion is, if we're going to give something to a non-profit, that's a new start. That's a new thing for the budget. Hopefully the resolution is more toward the capital improvements that we need and have that on the books. And then you can address what you do for non-profits as a result of the actual budget."

Mary Melchert, co-founder of the Migrant Inclusion Group, said this is a one-time ask of the county for funding.

"I like to think this is a small investment toward the future of Jones County," voiced Zirkelbach of funding the Migrant Group. "They're working toward solving some labor issues."