Supervisors formally vote on ARPA fund priorities

The Jones County Board of Supervisors made it official.

During the board’s Sept. 6 meeting, they voted and approved a resolution concerning their top priorities when it comes to spending the $4 million in ARPA funding.

“This is something to start with,” noted County Auditor Whitney Hein, “even if it may not use all of the money.”

The board has other projects to fall back on, depending on the cost associated with their top four priorities. Those priorities are:

• Courthouse improvements (automatic door opener/ADA access for the west entrance, proxy card readers for the courthouse/office doors, and upgrading the first-floor public restrooms to be ADA compliant)

• Land purchase for a future justice center and storage building site

• Dispatch system for 911 communications

• Master improvement plan for Central Park

“It’s a good start,” commented Supervisor John Schlarmann.

Related to the county’s ARPA money, the board held a public hearing concerning whether to loan or appropriate $262,906 to the E911 Service Board for the purchase of new dispatch equipment.

This would be at a rate of 0 percent annual interest, with the potential loan to be paid by March 30, 2027. There would be no penalty if E911 paid it off in advance.

“It’s a good deal either way,” thanked E911 Coordinator Gary Schwab.

The board voted to use ARPA funding for the purchase, not to authorize a loan to E911.

“It’s for a public purpose, for the good of the public,” said Supervisor Ned Rohwedder as to the use of the funds.

Schlarmann asked Schwab when he planned to have the equipment in place. He said it’s already been ordered, with a plan to phase in the installation so the three dispatch terminals are not all down at the same time.

“We’ll do one station at a time,” Schwab explained. “That way two stations can be in operation on the old system so we won’t lose communications.”

While the systems are being installed, training will also take place during the process.

In addition, a laptop will also be supplied to serve as a portable dispatch center.

“We can plug it in anywhere and someone can dispatch resources any time, any place if needed,” added Schwab.

There will also be a dispatch terminal located at the Broadway Place Annex.

“The E911 Service Board thanks you,” offered Schwab to the board of supervisors. “I know you take a lot of grief a lot of the time. You made an excellent choice.”

Pertaining to the board of supervisors’ list of ARPA priorities, Hein addressed the need to pursue an outside agency for some of the courthouse improvements.

She suggested reaching out to Shive-Hattery Architecture & Engineering on the renovations to the restrooms.

“We need to make sure whoever does it knows the ADA requirements,” Hein said of hiring a contractor.

“We need plans before we can go out to bid,” added Supervisor Joe Oswald. “What would Shive-Hattery charge us to put some plans together?”

Hein also suggested having Radio Communications perform a walk-through of the courthouse for an accurate quote for the proxy card project.

“We have some doors done,” Hein said. “But we need to have at least one (card) access at every office and the courtrooms.”

Supervisor Jeff Swisher also suggested adding card access to the county attorney’s office.

“It’s a security risk I’ve dealt with for several years,” he said as a former deputy sheriff. “People can just walk in.”