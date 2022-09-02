Supervisors hear about LSI services in Jones Co.

Melissa Tucker and Linda Cavazos, both with Lutheran Services of Iowa, visited with the Jones County Board of Supervisors via Zoom during their Feb. 1 board meeting.

LSI requested a $5,000 appropriation from the county for Fiscal Year 2023.

They maintain a total budget of $14,000 for the services they offer to Jones County families. Seventy-three percent of that goes toward salaries, 9 percent for mileage reimbursement, and roughly $300 for client assistance. That assistance might entail purchasing a car seat or safe-sleep options.

LSI also refers clients to the many resources offered in Jones County, including the Points Program put on by Jones County Public Health.

LSI coordinates the “Parents as Teachers” program, which is evidence-based centered around home visits.

“It’s increased parental knowledge and allows us o detect early developmental delays,” explained Cavazos.

LSI’s goal is to prevent child abuse and neglect and to increase school readiness.

“We help these families because parents are a child’s first teacher and we want that to be a positive interaction,” said Cavazos.

In 2021, LSI served 12 different families in Jones County.

“LSI is directly able to impact eight families (in Jones County) pretty consistently,” said Tucker.

They performed 218 home visits, even with the ongoing pandemic, and offered 12 group/family events.

“You have such a small budget,” noted Supervisor Joe Oswald. “Do you see the need bigger than what you’re able to do? Do you have enough money to provide these services?”

“There is definitely a need,” Tucker said. “We obviously need to increase our budget.”

Cavazos explained that their home visits typically begin with “foundation visits,” where the worker is getting to know the parents and family so they can tailor their services individually.

“We start with weekly visits,” said Cavazos. “Then we set up expectations. Our goal, once they get closer to preschool, is to become their cheerleader.”