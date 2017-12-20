Supervisors hear funding request from RC&D

In its 25 years of existence, Limestone Bluffs RC&D has been directly responsible for over $30 million in investments through grant awards and matching funds for a variety of projects in Eastern Iowa.

Those facts were shared by Limestone Bluffs’ Executive Director Lori Scovel during the Dec. 12 Jones County Supervisor meeting. Scovel was present to visit with the board about the organization’s accomplishments, as well as to ask for $5,000 in funding for the next fiscal year.