Supervisors hear funding requests from JCED, GJCF

Representatives from Jones County Economic Development and the Great Jones County Fair were both at the Jan. 25 Jones County Supervisor meeting to make their Fiscal Year 2023 funding requests.

Derek Lumsden, JCED executive director, requested $50,000, the same as the previous fiscal year.

He also highlighted several of the projects he’s been working on over the last year or so…

JCED spearheaded the childcare feasibility study, working with the cities of Monticello and Anamosa, as well as the school districts in Jones County.

“We’re still working on this with a local group,” Lumsden said of the push to see something happen to address childcare issues in Jones County. “We’re figuring out ways to combat the childcare situation.”

Aside from having enough openings for childcare, Lumsden said it’s also a wage and benefits issue.

JCED also organized career tours for middle and high school students with six different businesses/industries.

“It’s about helping the students know about the great quality jobs we have locally,” explained Lumsden.

The tours were also filmed due to COVID restrictions the last couple of years. Those videos will be distributed to school counselor offices throughout the three high schools in Monticello, Anamosa, and Midland.

In June 2021, JCED worked with Limestone Bluffs RC&D to host Deb Brown, a consultant with SaveYour.Town. The idea was to assist small, rural communities with various projects.

“It’s about helping small communities stay vibrant,” said Lumsden.

Since the workshop Brown hosted, Onslow has started raising money for Christmas lights. Wyoming is looking at new ways to spark interest in volunteerism with community events. Olin took on a project renovating a downtown building, thanks to a state grant.

Lumsden also headed the downtown revitalization project in Anamosa, thanks to state grant opportunities.

Working with the City of Monticello, Lumsden assisted with the Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh and the downtown Compadres building projects, as well as the Creative Adventure Lab, also in downtown Monticello.

With a portion of Cascade lying in Jones County, Lumsden worked with their chamber on the recent hiring crawl event.

“That was organized to combat the workforce issue,” explained Lumsden. “People can have on-site tours and interviews at various facilities. We hope to replicate that in Anamosa and Monticello in the future.”

JCED continues to partner with all three chambers (Monticello, Anamosa, and Cascade), as well as Jones County Tourism and Jones County Conservation.

“We get a lot done for the county and have improved on that since I’ve been here,” he touted.

GJCF Manager Lucas Gobeli presented his budget and financial ask: $19,450. This is the same request the fair has made for many years.

Prior to Gobeli’s discussion, former fair manager, John Harms, addressed the board and thanked them for their years of support and service with the fair.

“In the late ‘80s, the fair transitioned from a privately-stock-held group to it being publicly elected,” Harms shared of the fair’s history. “Should it cease to exist, it would revert back to the county.”

Harms said over the past 30-some years he’s visited with the supervisors, despite the board evolving and turning over throughout the years, the individual supervisors have all served on the Fair Board and volunteered their time throughout the week of the fair.

“You took that role with some passion and took part in it,” Harms praised. “Thanks for being part of the fair; it’s been a good ride.”

The 170th GJCF will take place July 20-24 this summer. To-date, there have been two entertainment announcements for Thursday and Friday evenings, but Gobeli said it’s a struggle to get acts to commit for a Saturday announcement.

“We have some offers out for Saturday and Sunday, but our choices are being limited further and further,” he said.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked how the $19,450 appropriation amount came to be.

“That happened before me,” Harms said of his role as manager. “I don’t think anybody knows…”

Harms offered that each county appropriates varied amounts to their fairs.

“There’s no rhyme or reason,” he added. “Some counties don’t give anything.”

The GJCF has the largest budget for a county fair in the State of Iowa; the third largest fair in terms of attendance. However, the appropriation is below average.

“But our fair is better than average by quite a distance,” he said proudly.

Gobeli said the fair’s budget for 2022 is actually down due to the cost for tickets for entertainment. The tickets for each night range between $40 and $45 versus $85 to $90 as in recent years.

“We don’t need to charge as much to get people out here,” Gobeli said.

The fair did receive $1.9 million in COVID federal and state grants. Gobeli said that helped bring them out of debt.

“There are some limitations with what we can do with the funds,” explained Gobeli.

Supervisor Joe Oswald praised Gobeli for taking over the reins. “You’ve been around (the fair) for a while. You have good insight with what goes on.”

The board will consider both funding requests when they finalize and approve the county budget.