Supervisors hear update from Migrant Inclusion Group

Since last August, the Jones County Migrant Inclusion Group has been in existence, based in Monticello.

Led by Mary Melchert and Keith Stamp, both retired educators, they briefed the Jones County Supervisors on six months of work during the board’s April 30 meeting.

Stamp said there are two reasons for the Migrant Inclusion Group: One is economic development.

“You look around the county, the state and the nation, they hold all kinds of positions,” he said. “We’ve talked to many employers; they’re begging for people. Many of them are already employing migrants.”

The other reason is to welcome migrants to Jones County, where they feel safe.

“They can go to Dubuque, Linn, Jackson counties,” continued Stamp. “There are lots of pluses there; there are lots of pluses here. We need to step forward to make it a situation that they want to remain here. The organizations doing this in the urban counties, they’re swamped.”

The Migrant Inclusion Group falls under the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce in terms of serving as that 501(c)3. This allows all donations and contributions to remain tax deductible.

Stamp and Melchert are also working with Arnulfo (Arnie) and Karen Arriaga, owners of La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Monticello.

“He’s (Arnulfo) kind of a hub, it appears to us, for Hispanic migrants coming here,” shared Stamp. “He’s pretty confident that there are 40 to 50 families in the county.”

“They are instrumental as part of our steering committee, leading us to the people who need help,” added Melchert. “He helps people find a place to live, a job, lined up with a bank. Karen is bilingual. She goes to doctor’s appointments with the women.”

The four major areas of focus for the Group include: language development/ESL (English as a second language), healthcare services, financial literacy, and legalization services/immigration.

In terms of providing healthcare services to the migrants, the Group is working with Proteus, Inc. out of the Iowa City area.

“This a federally-funded healthcare group that travels to rural areas to serve Hispanic farm workers and manufacturing employees,” explained Melchert.

The Group is staging Proteus inside the Monticello Community Building. All of their services are free of charge.

“We’re seeing new people come every time. That’s what you want to have happen,” she said.

In providing ESL services, the Group is working with Grant Wood AEA, the Presentation Lantern Center, and the Catherine McAuley Center.

“We have two ESL consultants through GWAEA working with us right now. We are creating an adult literacy library for ESL that they have not done before,” said Melchert.

One of those consultants is Liz Medina, the former Spanish teacher at Monticello High School.

Melchert has been in contact with the Presentation Lantern Center to help a migrant gain his/her U.S. citizenship.

“GWAEA has been phenomenal,” praised Stamp, who used to work for the AEA. “They have really dug in to try and find the right kinds of curriculum that we can use. It’s not readily available. It’s new curriculum, not necessarily that they designed, but they were willing to find it.”

Jones County Economic Development, Derek Lumsden, has also been quite helpful arranging meetings with various businesses.

“They are doing really well in trying to accommodate language within their own businesses with Spanish-speaking training videos, things like that. They can get translators if they need to,” said Melchert.

Other great resources are Sister Paula Schwendinger (PBVM, Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary) and Ry Meyer with Catholic Charities in Dubuque.

“Ry is helping people with their immigration status,” offered Melchert. “It’s important to know that there are several different ways to be in this country and to be working, to have work status. Ry is a terrific consultant for us. He is willing to come to Jones County and set up a workshop for migrants to come to him personally, free of charge.”

The Migrant Inclusion Group is also working with Kirkwood, a part of their Earn + Learn program. This involves ESL, but makes the curriculum specific to a certain trade.

“Rather than working on ESL with some of the reading, writing and speaking, we can develop curriculum that is specific to being a mechanic,” explained Melchert. “The dealership or implement dealer gives us certain vocab words/phrases that they want the migrant workers to know before they come to work for you, words associated with the trade.”

As they look toward the near future, the Group has a goal of developing even more relationships throughout Jones County.

Melchert laid out two long-term goals: Housing and a permanent location for the Group to work out of.

While they won’t be able to solve the housing issue today, conversations remain ongoing.

But they would like to find a spot to teach ESL and hold meetings, a place that is available late into the evening and on weekends. They could also use help financially in purchasing computers and curriculum.

“We’d ask that some of the ARPA money be considered for that,” suggested Melchert. “I know money is not a popular thing to talk about, so if there’s that opportunity to have that conversation…”