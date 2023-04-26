Supervisors hold off on approving Land Use Plan

During the April 18 Jones County Supervisor meeting, the board held a public hearing on the proposed 2023 Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

Also present were Land Use Administrator Sheralyn Schultz and Planning and Zoning Commission members Keith Stamp, Tim Fay, and Janine Sulzner.

Schultz explained that this plan was an updated version of the county’s 2012 version. Consideration was given to the county’s population; housing; economic development; employment; travel and transportation; conservation, recreation, and cultural resources; agriculture; and land use.

“It’ll be used as a tool for the future as to where Jones County is going,” Schultz said.

She clarified that this plan is not changing any zoning regulations in the county.

Former Land Use administrator, Michele Lubben, explained that P&Z started working on this plan back in May 2021.

“They worked on it for almost two years,” she said.

One new feature in this plan compared to in the past are Land Use maps, showcasing potential development areas.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked how long the county has had a Land Use Plan. Lubben said the first one was put in use in 1997, and subsequently updated since then.

“The last one incorporated the Iowa Smart Planning principles and changes in the (zoning) code,” she told the board.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder had a question on a statement in the plan referring to the Land Use maps… “Our major recommendation is to return about 2,760 acres to Agricultural,” in reference to Lovell Township in Monticello.

“It looks more like 600 aces, not 2,760,” Rohwedder said.

Lubben said some figures will need to be updated within the plan.

Further, Rohwedder said it’s highly unlikely the City of Monticello would extend city services (water and sewer) along the “Lower P” (County Road E-16) for development that direction.

“I don’t recommend we take action until some of these things are addressed,” urged Rohwedder in holding off approval of the Land Use Plan. “I appreciate all of the work that was put into this and that different scenarios were addressed.”

Fay gave credit to former P&Z member Jim McElheny who did the majority of the work.

Schlarmann also brought up the issue of people residing in storage units/containers in the county, asking if Land Use/P&Z was the place to address this in terms of codes and living conditions.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher said the code mandates that people cannot live in an RV unless it’s within a campground, but not storage containers.

“I have a problem with that,” he said.

“Housing doesn’t say what they can and cannot live in,” Lubben said, noting the ordinance talks about structures and dwellings.

Swisher said from an emergency standpoint, it’s an issue. He said people are living in these containers within the county and in-town.

“I don’t think we have the ability to regulate that,” Stamp said. “P&Z is not engaged with that.”

“P&Z is a work in progress,” added Fay. “There are always new situations that come up. We can discuss this is at our next meeting.”

The board set a deadline of June 20 to review changes made to the Land Use Plan.