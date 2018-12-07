Supervisors hold off on Memorial Hall roof replacement

Published by admin on Thu, 07/12/2018 - 11:16am

     With the lowest bid for replacing the roof on Memorial Hall in Wyoming coming in at around $24,000, the Jones County Supervisors decided to table awarding the bid until they gather more information.

     “I am not willing to spend $24,000 on that roof,” commented Supervisor Wayne Manternach during the board’s July 3 meeting.

