Supervisors, Hunt disagree on appropriation stipulation

Sherri Hunt and several of her Cedar/Jones ECI (Early Childhood Iowa) board members were present at the March 29 Jones County Supervisor meeting to discuss the Employee of Record Agreement.

The board of supervisors appropriated $6,000 for ECI for FY 2023, but stipulated that the money had to remain in the pass-through fund to compensate for Hunt’s payroll expenses.

County Auditor Whitney Heine explained that currently, ECI keeps $5,000 in the fiduciary fund to cash-flow payroll.

“$5,000 is not quite enough; we really need a total of $6,000,” Hein said.

Hunt argued that when the county appropriates funding to any other organization or group, the board does not stipulate how that money should be spent.

“I’ve had this agreement with the county for 18 years,” she said. “And last year I had to pre-pay the county money to cover payroll expenses.”

Hein said Hunt’s payroll was previously run through the county’s General Fund; however, the state auditor noted that those funds should really be put in an “agency fund” that is self-supporting.

Hunt said she asked the county to consider an appropriation to help support ECI’s services in Jones County.

“I can carry over 20 percent (in my budget) and have a cushion,” Hunt said of covering payroll expenses. “Cash flow isn’t an issue.”

Hein said for a few months, the agency fund ran in the red.

“It’s due to the timing of how many pay periods hit before we got a check from Cedar County to reimburse the account,” explained Hein. (Cedar County is ECI’s fiscal agent.)

“I respect the fact that you don’t want to go in the red,” offered Hunt. “But I question why there’s a stipulation (with the funds) when I’m already stipulated to pay you funds ahead of time.”

Hunt said ECI is more than willing to give the county the money needed for her payroll account. But she said if the county is going to allocate funding, it needs to treat ECI the same as all other organizations who have discretion when it comes to spending the funds.

“None of the other agencies have stipulations on how to manage their money, nor do you require them to pay it back,” she said. “Trust us to manage our own money and to pay our expenses.”

Hein said ECI only has to pay the funds back if the Employee of Record Agreement is terminated.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked why Cedar County couldn’t also become ECI’s Employee of Record.

Hunt said the issues have only popped up in the last year and a half concerning her Employee of Record and fiscal agent.

“Why not ask Cedar County to be your Employee of Record?” prompted Supervisor John Schlarmann.

Hunt said she has not even considered having that conversation with Cedar County after asking them to be her fiscal agent, which they have offered at no cost.

“I’ve developed a relationship with Cedar County, but I’m not from there,” explained Hunt. “I don’t know those folks. We work with a variety of agencies and partners, and pull from different community partners to make this work. There’s such a collaboration.”

ECI Board President Steve Williams said by keeping both counties involved (Cedar and Jones), they have more buy-in from both counties.

“Jones County has to have same buy-in,” Williams said. “Cedar County is doing it for free (serving as the fiscal agent). Why not Jones County?”

“This shows commitment from both areas we provide services for,” added Hunt of keeping both counties engaged.

Lucia Herman, Community Services, also sits on the ECI board.

“It’s about a level of respect,” she said speaking up in Hunt’s favor. “She does what she does on a shoestring budget. We’re damn lucky to have her.”

Hein clarified that Jones County is just ECI’s Employee of Record, not Hunt’s employer.

“If so, the board of supervisors would have final say on her budget,” said Hein.

“She (Hunt) has worked for Jones County and the citizens for 18 years,” added Herman. “That should say something about her level of work.”

The board voted to table any action and further discussion on the matter until they have to review ECI’s budget.