Supervisors make difficult decision to reduce agency funding

Many county officials and representatives from some organizations were present at the March 5 Jones County Supervisors meeting as the board tried to finalize their FY 2025 budget.

For budgetary purposes, the board made several decisions to help move things along in an effort to prepare the county budget.

They set a date and time for a public hearing on the proposed property tax levy, per HF 718, for Tuesday, April 2, at 8:30 a.m. Per the law, the hearing can’t be held during a regularly scheduled board meeting.

County Auditor Whitney Hein explained that the mailer will outline the county’s proposed countywide tax rate and rural tax rate. The countywide rate, proposed at $6.56670, is made up of the General Basic Fund, General Supplemental Fund, and the EMS tax levy. The rural rate is proposed at $9.65152.

“We’re able to maintain the same rural levy rate,” Hein said compared to FY 2024.

The board also discussed setting wages for themselves

Supervisor John Schlarmann made a motion to give a 4 percent increase without increasing the county’s health insurance deductible to non-elected officials, and a 2 percent increase for the board. His motion died die to lack of a second.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher made a motion to just give the board a 2 percent increase. The motion passed.

“We’ve never had our hands tied like this before,” Schlarmann said of the limitations HF 718 has posed. “What we save now is less to cut next year.”

“Next year, our hands could be further tied,” added Supervisor Joe Oswald. “There’s a possibility we might not be able to give any increases next year.”

With the union giving 4.75 percent, Swisher said giving less of an increase to the other county employees would impact employee morale.

When it came to the levy rates, Hein explained she reduced $219,000 from General Basic by eliminating a transfer to Secondary Roads. She also removed $100,000 from Conservation. Some outside agencies that requested funding were dropped.

While the board approved the hiring of a ninth jailer, they chose to hold off on hiring a 10th. The $75,000 the county would save on wages for that 10th jailer will still be kept in the budget, though, as a buffer.

As Hein explained, with an upcoming murder trial, the Sheriff’s Department/Jail will incur some expenses if they have to travel out of county.

When it came to funding non-profits and outside agencies, the board heard from the Wyoming Fair, Great Jones County Fair, Jones Soil and Water Conservation District (NRCS), as well as County Engineer Derek Snead and Conservation Director Brad Mormann.

In the end, the board chose to eliminate their funding for Grade Level Reading, and to reduce funding by 50 percent for the two fairs, the Coalition, Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa, the Family Council, the Volunteer Center, and Kirkwood Workplace Learning. NRCS requested $3,000; the board reduced that to $2,500. They also left in the $100,000 for Conservation and the $219,000 for Secondary Roads.

The vote passed 3-2, with Supervisors Swisher, Schlarmann, and Jon Zirkelbach in favor, and Oswald and Ned Rohwedder opposed.

This would save the county $30,463.

“I’m OK reducing things, but I’m more inclined to go with 30 percent,” Oswald said of his position to reduce agency funding. “Next year will be worse.”

Schlarmann questioned the county funding NRCS when it’s a state and federal program.

Walter Laetare with the organization said the county has been funding them for 20 years.

“The money goes to fund an employee, and we come up with the remaining 20 percent,” he told the board. “We had four full-time employees in the past.”

He said with one employee, it’s not helping to meet their needs.

“If our funding went away, what would happen?” asked Oswald.

Laetare said they’d have to dip into their assets and draw those down to support their needs.

“It’s mandated by the state that every count have a SWCD,” he said.

“It’s a mandate that they state passed on and we have to come up with the funds,” said Oswald.

Andy and Guy Petersen and Shirlee Brunscheen, all with the Wyoming Fair, spoke out in support of the county not cutting their funding ($4,211).

Andy reminded the board that the county has funded them for over 60 years and not once have they asked for an increase in funding.

“That’s a large percent of our budget,” he said. “Obviously we’ve returned a very substantial investment to the county.”

He said over the last few years, the cost of conducting the Wyoming Fair has increased. Their only way to recoup funding is to raise gate admission prices.

“It also helps us maintain our infrastructure and fund livestock shows,” added Guy.

Lucas Gobeli, GJCF manager, said the fair drives tourism in Jones County every July.

“There are no hotels or campgrounds open that week,” he said of fairgoers booking places to stay. “The money you give ($19,450) goes back into capital improvements on our grounds.”

Gobeli suggested he’d give up the annual allocation if the county wanted to divvy up their remaining ARPA funds for a capital project.

“A lot of counties are making cuts to their fairs, whether partial or complete,” he told the board.

Mormann said losing that $100,000 is huge for Conservation. The funds were earmarked for a tractor.

“That lowers my total claims budget by 38 percent,” he said. “The budget hasn’t been that low since 2011.”

He said a one-time cut he can live with, but the board will need to continue to cut within the next several years.

“Things the public has asked for will be in jeopardy if we can’t maintain everything. A tractor increases our efficiency.”

He said he’d have to cut money out of their programming to make up for the cut.

“Think of how this will affect us long-term,” said Mormann. “All over the county, we’re giving people quality of life services.”

Mormann urged the supervisors and local legislators to work together to find a solution when it comes to HF 718 and its impact on the county.

Snead was prewarned that the $219,000 could be eliminated from his budget, as well as no ARPA funds to support contractor rock.

Snead said he reduced his budget accordingly, reduced staffing, and reduced maintenance costs on their fleet of vehicles and equipment.

“There’s no way around it,” he said of needed repairs. “Unfortunately repairs are not small ticket items. We have 644 miles of gravel roads we maintain on a regular basis.”

Oswald said if county residents complain about the condition of their roads, they’ll have to answer for that.

Snead said if he has to pull money from other pots of money within his budget, road projects get pushed back and put on hold.

“It’s the situation we’re in,” Schlarmann said of the state law.