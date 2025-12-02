Supervisors propose FY26 levy rates, discuss outside funding

Following the Feb. 4 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board and County Auditor Whitney Hein continued to discuss the county’s FY 2026 budget.

Levy rates and non-county entity funding were on the agenda.

“One thing that I want to reiterate again, and you’ll probably hear me say this about every week,” offer Hein to the board, “is last year for the FY25 budget, you guys made the decision to have our expenditures reflect a levy rate that would get us down to $3.50 in five years. We started at about $4.15. So your expenditures last year, we got down to a levy rate that reflected $4.02.”

But, per state law, the county was subject to the growth formula, so they had to levy $4.06863.

“So this year if we were to ratchet the General Basic (GB) rate down another 13 cents to follow our method of getting down to $3.50 in five year,” continued Hein, “our expenditures would need to reflect a $3.89 levy rate. The issue with that is, based on the formula, because it’s not an equalization year and our only growth was new growth, you’re under the limitation threshold, so our maximum levy is still $4.06863. That is not helping us get to our goal of $3.50 in five years.”

On the flip side, if the county doesn’t levy the $4.06863, then they can’t levy for General Supplemental (GS).

“We know we need GS for employee benefits, EMA, Communications, elections, etc.,” Hein said.

The total expenditures of the GS fund projected for FY26 are $3.4 million.

“That’s just not something we’re going to be able to slash and do away with,” Hein said of the importance of the GS Fund. “We’re tied into that $4.06863 levy rate.”

She urged the board to think about whether they want the county’s expenditures to reflect that $4.06863 rate, or the $3.89 rate. She also cautioned the board, noting that over the last few years, they’ve been trying to build up the county’s carryover, too.

“There are just a lot of unknowns out there and my fear would be they’re going to start really watching our carryover, having restrictions on that,” continued Hein. “We’re not building it up for no reason; we’re building it up to make sure we can sustain in the future once we get to that five-year mark of $3.50. And a lot of the unknowns are what’s going to happen to property taxes to make sure we have a little saved to keep things going moving forward.”

At the previous board meeting, the supervisors asked Hein to show two options for Rural Services (RS): A levy rate at $3.95 and a levy rate somewhere in the middle. Right now, RS sits at $3.08482.

Right now, two of the sheriff’s deputies’ wages and benefits come out of RS. Hein said if she moves more deputies into that fund, that could jeopardize the ARPA money the county already designated for sheriff’s deputies. The suggestion was made to move sheriff’s office equipment expenses into RS.

Hein laid out four different levy-rate scenarios for the board…

Scenario 1 would leave all levy rates the same as in FY25, as well as removing the $225,000 transfer from GB to Secondary Roads. This would take the GS down to $825,000, which Hein felt was too low with all of the expenses needed to come out of that fund in the first quarter alone.

RS would also sit at $344,000, which, again, she felt was too low.

“If we added more deputies in RS, that would need to be higher because all of their associated wages and benefits are coming out of that,” Hein said.

Scenario 2 would keep the Secondary Roads transfer. The RS rate would be $3.50.

“By raising that RS rate to $3.50, that puts our projected ending balance for RS at $744,000, which is very acceptable,” Hein noted.

She said at this rate, the board could also move another deputy or equipment into RS.

“That gives you some options there,” added Hein.

Scenario 3 the Secondary Roads transfer is taken out. The RS rate has been increased to $3.95, which would be the maximum it can go. That would bring in an extra $835,000.

“Not putting any more expenditures into RS, that increases that ending balance more than what we need it to be,” said Hein.

Again, deputies could be added to RS if the board chose that option.

Scenario 4, again, no Secondary Roads transfer. The GB revenues were decreased to reflect a $3.89 levy rate.

“That decreased our revenues by $243,000,” Hein said. “That gives you a clear picture of where we would be at. We’re very close to revenues equaling expenditures in this scenario, which is good.”

In summary, Hein felt that Scenario 3 would better serve the county.

“In Scenario 3, you’ll see that our revenues are greater than our expenditures,” she said. “But our expenditures are more reflecting that $3.89 levy rate.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann said he was not in favor of raising the RS rate to the max. But he is OK with adding a deputy or equipment into RS to “ease it up.”

Hein offered that if RS was at $3.50, there’d be an extra $400,000 in revenue; at $3.25, only an extra $159,000.

“I can use $3.50 for estimations going forward,” offered Hein of moving ahead on the budget. “It’s not set in stone.”

Hein also praised the county’s department heads and elected officials for submitting fiscally responsible budgets, while not increasing expenditures.

“And we know that all of our living expenses have gone up as well. And it’s no different than things at the county level, too,” added Supervisor Joe Oswald. “All of those expenses have gone up and everyone is still able to stay within last year’s budget.”

Last year, the county was forced to cut non-county entity funding requests in half due to a tight budget.

“I’m not in favor or butchering them down any more than that,” commented Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

However, some entities increased their request from FY25. The board was not in favor of funding any more than last year either.

“We’re not in any better shape than we were last year,” Zirkelbach reminded everyone.