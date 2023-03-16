Supervisors propose spending ARPA interest for additional rock

Crews with Jones County Secondary Roads have been out hauling spot rock to some of the worst areas throughout the county’s 645 miles of gravel roads.

“Since last week, we implemented additional trucks through the quarries and with Accent Construction, concentrating heavy on the shorter routes,” noted County Engineer Derek Snead. “We applied large quantities of material on large stretches.”

Crews have also been blading the roads ahead of the anticipated winter precipitation.

“It’s drying out more so than it was,” reported Snead.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked Snead where they’ve been taking rock from.

“Everywhere; every quarry,” Snead said.

“How many tons,” asked Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

“20,000 tons so far,” offered Snead.

The cost of the rock going down ranges from $9 to $11 a ton.

“The cost for contractors hauling our material is about $5 per ton,” added Snead. “We have spent about $250,000 on rock since the middle of January.”

“Fortunately, the roads are healing up a bit,” commented Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

“Mother Nature is helping,” Snead said.

Peter Hosch of Cascade asked about getting rock on Richland Road sooner rather than later.

Snead said other than the terrible spots already identified, contract rock is not going down until the spring, after snow events.

“The majority of our rock goes down in May and June,” offered Snead.

Hosch said it’s a shame the county is willing to hold off on rocking Richland Road when the road was just redone in 2011.

“We are only doing spot rock right now,” reiterated Snead. “Contract rock won’t happen right now. The board of supervisors are talking about an allotment for more rock, but we need to firm up the roads before we utilize more material.”

“Who do I call to get any further?” Hosch asked of going above the county engineer. “We all pay taxes in this room. Can you deduct from my taxes if I take care of it (the roads) myself?”

“We only have so much money to go around,” said Supervisor Jeff Swisher. “We’re figuring it out.”

“People are driving in the ditches,” Hosch said. “In December, I contacted the board saying we needed rock. Now, the spots are bigger and nothing is getting done.”

“There are spots all over with the same problem,” Swisher said. “We’re concentrating on the worst spots.”

Snead acknowledged that it has been very difficult as of late for people to get through some gravel roads.

“We’d like to rock every single road and maintain every single one,” he said to Hosch. “But some roads need more attention at this point in time versus others. We’re focusing our efforts and manpower on those that are difficult to pass. I’m a big proponent of pre-maintenance and fixing a problem before it gets worse. We need to help those with immediate needs first.”

“We are working on the roads,” added Zirkelbach, noting recent work on Dales Ford Road so school buses could travel up and down the road. “We just can’t turn our trucks loose. We’re putting one fire out before the next. We need to walk before we run.”

Assistant Engineer Todd Postel assured Hosch that Richland Road will get bladed and maintained.

“We will get rock on Richland,” he said. “We’ve been inventorying the whole county.”

Postel said with the data he’s been collecting on the roads with reported bad spots, he’s noticed a trend.

“It’s simple volume on the roads,” he said. “It’s those that see 90 to 120 vehicles a day and have large operations.

“Richland is one our radar; we will get there.”

“It’s not just me,” Hosch said of farming operations. “Our feed trucks have to go.”

Hosch said the county can’t blame the condition of the gravel roads solely on the weather.

During the supervisors’ budget discussion, the board talked about how to add more funding into the Secondary Road budget for more rock.

Supervisor John Schlarmann suggested using the interest generated from the county’s ARPA funds. He said at this point, that could amount to $400,000.

County Auditor Whitney Heine explained that right now, the interest goes into the General Fund.

“We were encouraged to do that because of reporting,” she said of ARPA reports. “In the General Fund, we don’t have to report on transfers. Transferring the money from the General Fund to Secondary Roads could get a little sticky.”

“We can leave Derek’s budget as it is money-wise,” added Supervisor Joe Oswald. “We’re still in charge of how he spends the money. We can keep the money there (in the General Fund) and decide how it’s spent at a later time.”

“I am still in favor of spending ARPA money on contract rock for more roads,” Rohwedder said.

Schlarmann said by using the $400,000 in interest, they could rock 200 miles versus the proposed 160.

“Next year, we’ll see how it shakes out,” he said. “I’d be in favor of helping next year with ARPA money.”

“Some roads don’t need near as much (rock) as people think,” Zirkelbach noted. “There are good roads.”

“It’s not all doom and gloom everywhere in the county,” agreed Swisher.

“A lot of roads have no material to work with before contract rock,” Rohwedder said. “I’d like to give more than $400,000.”

The board asked Snead to prepare two different maps of the county; one showing which roads would see contract rock for 160 miles, and which roads would be added with an additional 40 miles (to get to the 200 miles).

“We can see what 160 looks like first and if we don’t have the money to do it, we don’t do the additional 40 miles,” offered Zirkelbach as a compromise.