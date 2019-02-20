Supervisors question county road conditions

After several complaints concerning the condition of county gravel roads, the Jones County Board of Supervisors addressed the situation with County Engineer Derek Snead during the Feb. 12 board meeting.

Snead said the price for rock could increase by 20 percent this year. The board asked if this increase was reflected in Snead’s proposed budget for this coming fiscal year.

“Sixteen percent is more in line with the budget,” said Snead. “I don’t anticipate a 20 percent jump in contract rock, but I’m not going to say it won’t increase, though.”