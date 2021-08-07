Supervisors reduce Conservation appropriation

An annual push-pull involving the Jones County Conservation Department and the Jones County Board of Supervisors over salaries has taken place again this year.

The board approved a reduction of $8,973.77 from the appropriation to Conservation during the board’s June 29 meeting, reflecting the amount of salary increases the department proposed for fiscal year 2021-22.

It drops the appropriation to Conservation from the $709,637 approved in budget discussions in March, to $700,663.23.

At issue is how raises are determined. Unlike other county departments, Conservation determines its own salaries within the budget approved by the county. So the county – according to state code – has no control over how much of the budget goes to salaries and how much goes to projects and expenses.

Which led to concerns by supervisors that were voiced at the meeting.

“They are not increasing their budget, they are finding ways within their budget to increase salaries,” Supervisor Joe Oswald said.

“I don’t like that they’re taking projects away from the county to pay wages,” Supervisor Jeff Swisher said.

So the board voted to reduce the appropriation by the amount of Conservation’s salary increases, along with FICA and IPERS.

This has been a recurring theme; in 2020, the board reduced the department’s budget by $12,469 for the same reason, and board members said similar reductions have occurred in previous years.

There doesn’t appear to be an easy solution.

“Why do we go through this every year with the Conservation Board?” Swisher asked. “Why do we sit here and try to take money away? Why don’t we call them on the carpet during budget time and put that in front of them?

“They give whatever they want for raises, and because of the state code, they can, and we sit here trying to take money away from them, and I don’t like that.”

In other board business:

• The board tabled action to renew Engineer Derek Snead’s employment contract for a three-year period expiring June 30, 2024, to allow time for review of the new contract by Mike Galloway of Ahlers & Cooney, the board’s attorney for human resources matters; and by County Attorney Kristofer Lyons.

• The board approved action to request bids for a new 2022 Tandem all-wheel drive motor grader for secondary roads.

• The board approved the following re-appointments: Dean Zimmerman to the Jones County Conservation Board for a five-year term, and Penny Schoon to the Jones County Veteran Affairs Commission for a three-year term.

• The board approved the re-appointments of three supervisor district representatives on the Jones County Planning and Zoning Commission for three-year terms. They include Kris Doll for District 3, James McElheny for District 4, and Lowell Tiedt for District 5.

• The board tabled an appointment of a Supervisor District 3 representative on the Jones County Board of Adjustment.

• The board approved the transfer of $500,000 from the Secondary Road Local Option Tax Fund to the Secondary Road Fund for payment of road and bridge project expenses in fiscal year 2021.

• The board approved the transfer of $8,321.53 from the Conservation Land Acquisition Trust Fund to the General Basic Fund to cover expenses at the Eby’s Mill Wildlife Management Area and the Hale Wildlife Area.

• The board approved moving $45,000 from the General Basic Fund to the Capital Projects Fund for long-term facility improvements.

• The board approved moving $5,000 in the Memorial Hall budget from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022.

• The board voted to hold $309,071 as committed fund balance in the General Fund, designated for county facility capital projects, Conservation Department capital and campground improvements, special GIS projects, an aerial tax mapping update fund, and a voting equipment replacement fund.

• The board voted to hold $2,244,219 as restricted fund balanced for projects funded by grants and donations, the largest of which is $2,008,521 as the amount of unspent federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

• The board voted to hold $2,273,929.04 as restricted fund balance committed for road and bridge project.

• The board approved the fiscal year 2021-22 salary resolution.

• The board approved 28E law enforcement agreements for fiscal year 2022 with the cities of Martelle, Monticello, Morley, Olin, Onslow, Oxford Junction and Wyoming. The agreement for Anamosa will be approved at a later date, as that city has not yet turned in its contract.

• The board approved the installation of eight security cameras from RC Systems of Cedar Rapids at Broadway Place, at a cost of $5,835 (or $6,135 if it is determined nine are needed). The board also voted to continue the current policy of locked doors at Broadway Place until the cameras can be installed.