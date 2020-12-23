Supervisors review, approve annual weed commissioner report

Every year, the Jones County Board of Supervisors hears from Weed Commissioner Wes Gibbs, and approves the annual Weed Commissioner Report.

Gibbs was present at the Dec. 15 board meeting, along with County Engineer Derek Snead, as the board approved the 2020 report.

“Wes had a good year for spraying versus in the past,” prefaced Snead. “He spent a lot of time at it and covered a lot of ground with a lot of product.”

Gibbs said the state compiles information from every county and puts together a summary report that’s submitted to IDALS (Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship).

Gibbs’ report contains a ranking system of the various noxious weeds found throughout the county.

“Are there trends with certain weeds?” inquired Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

Gibbs said the biggest difference this year is the fact that there are less thistle around.

“In general, that’s the number-one bad actor in the county,” he said, speaking to thistles, “and what you hear about the most. We don’t have big patches like we used to.”

Gibbs said the success of the operation depends on the product and its chemical makeup.

“It’s gotten so much better,” he said. “It’s pretty beneficial for roadsides and pastures.”

Another change in weeds in Jones County concerns poison hemlock.

“There’s more of that versus 15 years ago,” noted Gibbs. “That’s my observation.”

Snead explained the process of spraying weeds throughout the county is quite time consuming and time sensitive.

“You have to hit it at the right time and it can be more beneficial within the next couple of years,” Snead said. “If you have a large quantity, the timing has to be right.”

Gibbs sprayed the whole east half of the county this year. Next season, he’ll focus on the west half.

Gibbs and Snead have also been quite successful in applying for grants to boost the equipment used for weed control. Grant funding has allowed Secondary Roads to maintain a mobile sprayer mounted on the back of a gator.

“This allows him to attack more efficiently,” said Snead. “It allows for enhanced brush control.”

The county used to privately contract for weed control, to the tune of $70,000 a year for blanket spraying services. Since 2011, the county has conducted its own spraying, saving the county money in the long run.

“Wes knows the areas better versus a contractor,” said Snead. “He can do a better job at it, and we’re spending a fraction of what we used to.”

Rohwedder also asked if private property owners could erect signs requesting no spraying near their properties.

Snead explained Secondary Roads has an application process and a policy behind such action. Signs must be purchased from the county, to keep everything consistent.

“We won’t spray as long as the brush is taken care of (by the property owner),” said Snead. “Someone still needs to take care of the areas.”

In other county business:

• With the letting in the near future, Snead informed the board that there has been great interest from contractors concerning the Lead Mine Road project. With 32 contractors on the list, he said the majority of them could bid on the project.

“It’s very likely we’ll see a lengthy amount of bidders,” he said. “Interest generally coincides with competitive costs. We should get a very good price (on the project).”

Snead said no matter who is awarded the project, that contractor is likely to start right away throughout the winter, despite a state date of April 2021.

“There are some things that need to happen right away while the river is low,” noted Snead.

• Snead informed the board on updates to the Secondary Roads drug and alcohol policy.

The changes pertain to CDL holders and new regulations with testing for such substances. Any positive tests are put into a statewide system where perspective employers have access.

“It’s the same policy as other counties use across the state,” Snead said.

the board will review and approve the policy at a later date.

• Supervisor Wayne Manternach updated the board on the $5.7 million in Cares Act funding the mental health region received earlier this year. The region had until Dec. 30 to spend it. Unfortunately, $2 million will have to be returned because it remains unspent.

“There were a lot of good projects that we funded,” said Manternach.

• The board approved a letter of engagement with Simmons Hanley Conroy LLC, Crueger Dickinson LLC, and von Briesen & Roper, as counsel in relation to claims against opioid manufacturers, distributors, and chain pharmacies and their alleged practices of misrepresenting the safety of using opioids.

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said the firms, recommended by ISAC, represent over half the counties in Iowa in the lawsuit.

“We have no idea how big the settlement will be,” Lyons warned. “But we really have nothing to lose.”