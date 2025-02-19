Supervisors review outside funding requests, make cuts

During the Feb. 11 Jones County Supervisors meeting, the board poured over multiple requests from non-county non-profits who made Fiscal Year 2026 funding requests of the county.

County Auditor Whitney Hein presented the board with an updated list of organizations. Per the board’s request, Empower U Living and Limestone Bluffs RC&D were removed. ECICOG was added to the list because it had been left off.

The last couple of years, the county did not fund Riverview Center. Per a conversation with County Attorney Kristofer Lyons, the board chose, again, to not fund the non-profit due to a duplication of services.

Regarding Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa (ECI), earlier this year, Sherri Hunt, ECI director, informed the board that some major changes were coming from the Governor concerning ECI agencies across the state. Before making a decision on their funding of ECI, the board asked Hein to reach out to Hunt for clarification on the status of ECI.

For FY25, ECI requested $2,250. For FY26, the request was $4,500. For budgetary purposes, the board left it at $2,250.

The Wyoming Fair Association requested $4,211 from the county. The Great Jones County Fair requested $25,000.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach said he was OK with the Wyoming Fair’s request, and giving the GJCF their annual request for $19,450.

“We can go from there,” he said of increasing the GJCF’s request.

Lucas Gobeli, fair manager, said the increased ask would be used to match grants to help fund the new main entrance facility.

“I’m in favor of leaving it the same as last year,” agreed Supervisor John Schlarmann. “We can address it later if they have a grant.”

The board settled on budgeting $4,211 for Wyoming and $19,450 for the GJCF for now.

The question came up regarding how the county’s funding is decided for public libraries.

“Per Iowa Code, the minimum is six and three-quarters cents per $1,000,” explained Hein. “We give not quite triple that amount.”

For FY24, going with the code, that appropriation would have been $59,000. Hein said the county gave $120,000.

“But once again, these libraries, especially the smaller ones, would not be able to operate at all without our support,” added Hein.

The board was OK funding Every Child Reads Jones County (Grade Level Reading) at $610.

“It’s a good program,” commented Supervisor Joe Oswald.

The board also left the Jones County Safe and Healthy Coalition’s request at $5,000, as well as HACAP’s request at $32,357.

The Jones County Family Council requested $4,500; last fiscal year it was $2,750. The board kept the request the same as last year.

Concerning Senior Dining, Director Lisa Tallman’s FY26 request is up 9 percent from last year. Hein explained that is due to the $98,000 shortfall in projected revenue.

“This is the worst-case scenario,” she said. “We don’t know what the tax burden is going to be.”

If Senior Dining does not use the full appropriation, the funds go back into the county’s General Fund.

The Jones County Volunteer Center, which falls under United Way, requested $4,000. Last year the county gave $2,100. The board decided to leave the amount the same as last year, noting a portion of the office space at Broadway Place Annex is an in-kind donation to the program.

The East Central Iowa Housing Trust Fund requested $4,832, an increase of $483 from FY25.

“We get a good value out of that,” commented Zirkelbach.

“It’s a good return on our investment,” added Supervisor Darrick Hall.

Kirkwood’s Workplace Learning Connection requested 10 cents per capita ($2,064.60). The board approved 5 cents per capita ($1,032.30).

ECICOG’s request was $14,741 for FY26, or about $.714 per capita. The board chose to leave the request as is.

Concerning the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority (WMA), the board visited with Brenda Leonard, Emergency Management (EMA) coordinator, about taking over the funding. WMA requested $7,663.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher said EMA discussed it and felt they would be willing to appropriate $5,000 toward WMA this year, with the stipulation that the money go toward projects only in Jones County.

“They’ve been doing projects in Jackson and Delaware counties,” he said.

“Anything that improves the water quality of the Maquoketa River is a good thing,” added Oswald.

The board agreed to remove WMA funding and hand it over the EMA.

The board will continue further budget discussions following their regular meeting, Feb. 18.