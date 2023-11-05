Supervisors, Senior Dining discuss employee wages

During budget discussions for the FY 2024 county budget late in 2022, Senior Dining Director Lisa Tallman discussed the need to increase her staff's pay by 6 percent in order to retain and attract employees.

In reviewing her department's revenue, expenses, and current salaries, Tallman told the Jones County Supervisors during their May 2 board meeting that she'd like to drop the increase to 3 percent across the board.

"This is less painful with the excessive raises from last time," she said of alleviating the budget.

In addition, Heritage Area Agency, which helps fund Senior Dining, is offering less funding than what Tallman noted in her expected revenue.

"It's 35 cents per meal more than last year," she said of the slight increase. "I'm being limited to one meal per day per person; 30 meals a month versus 60."

Tallman said that decrease will affect clients in Monticello and Anamosa more than anything, but only a handful of people.

"Heritage will help those who are high-risk," she offered.

With the 6 percent pay increases taking effect in January 2023, Tallman suggested the 3 percent going into effect July 1 at the start of the fiscal year.

This change is also to help bring Tallman's kitchen supervisor up to a comparable wage versus other employees. Right now, that position sees $17 an hour. Tallman would like to keep the 6 percent pay increase for just that position, which amounts to 50 cents more an hour.

"She has more responsibilities; she's my second in command," Tallman said of the current person in that position.

The rising cost of food, supplies, gas, and utilities has also been an issue for Senior Dining.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder, who sits on the Heritage Agency Task Force, said the county would have to pick up the deficit in funding for Senior Dining.

"It's not right to take away a raise that we already gave," commented Supervisor John Schlarmann of Tallman's proposal.

"The whole idea was retention, to keep them (employees)," added Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

Tallman reiterated that her kitchen supervisor deserved to be compensated accordingly. The initial 6 percent was to bring that wage up to what it should have been from the start.

"We've already been through the budget," said Supervisor Joe Oswald. "We should leave it the way it is and revisit next year."

The board said this decision could be a contentious one.

"This is on us; we have to find the money," Supervisor Jeff Swisher said of helping to offset the wages.

The board tabled any decision until they have information on the wages through Senior Dining.

In other county business:

• Rohwedder, who serves on the mental health regional governing board, provided an update on new legislation impacting the MHDS regions.

Right now, each of the counties in the region is represented by a member of their county boards of supervisors. A new Health & Human Services bill will limit "the role of supervisors and elected officials on the board to 49 percent," explained Rohwedder. He told his fellow supervisors that the region is awaiting clarification from the Attorney General's office on the matter.

"How do they decide who gets to stay or go?" questioned Schlarmann.

With five county supervisors on the regional board, one proposal is to have two from the urban counties and three from the rural counties serve on the board.

"We'd do a two-year rotation," he said.

Rohwedder said it did take him two years just to get acclimated to the workings of the MHDS region.

"By the time you feel comfortable knowing what's going on, you're off (the board)," said Oswald.

Rohwedder added that he understood the idea because the state is now funding mental health.

"They're probably thinking there's less need to have elected officials on the board," he said. "But we don't feel that way. We feel that we've been in charge of fiscal responsibility and we still feel that's a responsibility."

"The services still affect the citizens of Jones County," Oswald offered.

• The board set a public hearing for Tuesday, May 23 at 9:15 a.m. to discuss a nuisance located at 10657 Main St. in Center Junction.

• William Durchenwald, the property owner at 16259 County Road X-31, met with the board to discuss a property nuisance after his third extension expired on April 2.

The board felt that he met all of their expectations, and offered to take abatement action at their next meeting.

• The board approved the FY22 Cost Allocation Plan prepared by Cost Advisory Services to use for FY24 indirect cost recoveries for the Department of Human Services, JETS, and Mental Health Administration.

The county will receive $45,967 from this service.

• The board approved a contract rock contract with Bard Materials for one road.

• County Attorney Kristofer Lyons informed the board that he would be attending a two-day opioid conference in Des Moines concerning the settlement money the state and several counties will be receiving.

"So we know the best way to spend the money," he said.