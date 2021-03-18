Supervisors sets hearings for FY22, FY21 county budgets

With the mid-March deadline fast approaching the Jones County Supervisors took action and set some public hearing on both the Fiscal Year 2022 county budget and FY 2021 budget.

A public hearing was held during the March 9 board meeting on the proposed maximum General Fund and Rural Services Fund tax levies for the proposed FY 2022 budget.

County Auditor Whitney Hein told the board that County Engineer Derek Snead did not wish to see the Rural Services levy rate decrease at all.

The maximum Rural Services levy rate allowed, per publication in the local newspapers, is 2.77650, which gives an ending balance of $390,197 in the fund. The FY 2021 levy rate, and the rate recommended by Hein for FY 2022 is 2.71759, with an ending balance of $340,371.

“This rate, plus other revenue in this fund, allows Secondary Roads to have 100 percent of the money they requested for FY 2022,” noted Hein in her handout to the supervisors.

“We need to leave the levy rate the same and not increase taxes,” commented Supervisor Ned Rohwedder. “Taxes will go up anyway because of increased valuations. I’d hate to increase the levy rate for Rural Services with no special purpose perceived at this time.”

The board approved a 3.36 percent increase for General Services, at $6,339,990 (an 8.3 percent increase was published); and a 4.3 percent increase for Rural Services, at $2,298,620 (a 6.57 percent increase was published).

Three different public hearings were set for Tuesday, March 30:

• 9:05 a.m. for the FY 2022 budget

• 9:10 a.m. for the FY 2021 budget appropriation

• 9:15 a.m. FY 2021 budget amendment

The budget amendments basically impact all county departments.

“When departments turned in their FY 2022 budgets, they also turned in re-estimates for FY 2021,” explained Hein.

The budget appropriations are for those departments whose budgets were reduced by 10 percent of $5,000, whichever is greater. That includes the following:

• JETS – The original fiscal year appropriation was $536,735. The proposed reduction is $58,527 (to reflect a reduction in staff hours, fuel, and vehicle maintenance doe to COVID).

• Veterans Affairs – The original fiscal year appropriation was $74,854. The proposed reduction is $8,262 (to reflect a reduction in health benefit costs).

• Central Park Lake Project – The original fiscal year appropriation was $253,000. The proposed reduction is $253,000 (the project was moved to the Conservation Capital Projects Department).

• Substance Abuse – The original fiscal year appropriation was $22,350. The proposed reduction is $7,300 (to reflect a reduction in services due to COVID-19).

• Senior Dining – The original fiscal year appropriation was $299,009. The proposed reduction is $112,766 (to reflect a reduction in staff hours and services doe to COVID).

• Wapsipinicon Trail Project – The original fiscal year appropriation was $512,820. The proposed reduction is $387,820 (to reflect a delay in construction of Phase 2 to Fiscal Year 2022).

In other county business:

• The board approved a 28E agreement with Benton, Buchanan, Clayton, and Delaware counties for a victim witness coordinator/sexual assault response team (SART) assistant. The agreement outlines Clayton County as the employer of record for assistant Brandi Lewin.

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said more counties could join the agreement in the near future.

“Rural services like this are hard to come by,” he said.

The board also approved a claim for SART at $4,333.33. This covers the rest of FY 2021, March 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021.

• Snead informed the board that Secondary Roads was submitting a portion of their reimbursement request to FEMA in the amount of $330,000 stemming from the derecho cleanup efforts. This amount covers the county’s costs and effort in opening up roadways following the storm, the contract with B&J Hauling ($203,000), and the costs to monitor the work completed by the contractor.

A reimbursement request of $90,000 for repairs and replacements of signs throughout the county, also due to the derecho, has yet to be submitted.