Supervisors start preliminary discussions on salaries

Several Fiscal Year 2026 budget discussion items were on the Jones County Supervisors' agenda following their regular meeting on Feb. 11.

County Auditor Whitney Hein provided an updated budget calendar, and the board started preliminarily diving into salaries.

Every Tuesday throughout the remainder of February, the board will continue their budget work sessions. Hein mentioned she'd be gone on Feb. 25, offering the board the option to have a budget work session later that week if needed.

"The statutory deadline to have the maximum tax levy submitted to the Department of Management is March 5," Hein reminded the board.

That being said, she recommended setting that levy rate during the March 4 board meeting.

"That will go for our first public hearing and in the mailings that property owners will get reminding them of the potential maximum tax levy rates," added Hein. "You can lower the tax rate; we just can't increase it."

The earliest the Department of Management stipulates when counties and cities can have their maximum tax levy public hearing is March 20. Hein suggested the board have the hearing during its last meeting in March, the 25th.

The state law also says the max tax levy hearing cannot be held during a regular supervisor meeting; it has to be a completely separate meeting. Much like last year, Hein suggested that hearing could take place the same day of a board meeting, but earlier that morning.

By April, the board can then set a public hearing for its FY26 budget.

"My goal is to have your regular budget public hearing on April 22," offered Hein. "That would give us plenty of time ahead of that April 30 deadline."

In regards to the FY26 salary requests, Hein presented the board with comparables of the five larger counties, population-wise, and the five smaller counties, per a survey conducted by ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties). She also had the Iowa State Patrol comparables for county sheriffs.

Jones County ranks 29 percent in the state in terms of population, but 76th in terms of supervisor pay.

The board asked Hein about where the union might fall regarding wages. She said they will meet on Feb. 19, but for now, a 5 percent increase has been added in. For non-union county employees, they also went with 5 percent to stay on pace with the union.

"Pretty much everyone asked for 5 percent," she said. "There were a few outliers."

For department deputies, such as the Treasurer or Auditor, those wage increases are based on the increase of the elected official/department head.

The wages for the Conservation staff, Hein explained, are set by the Conservation Board.

"You have their overall budget to be concerned about," she told the board.

On July 1, the start of FY26, all MHDS (Mental Health Disabilities Services) regional staff will be without jobs unless the board decides to absorb them into Community Services.

With much more to discuss concerning salaries and wages, the board asked Hein to add further discussion to the Feb. 25 board meeting, following a decision from the union.

"The union was the driver with the 5 percent ask," said Supervisor Joe Oswald.

The board will also hold a budget work session at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.