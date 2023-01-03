Supervisors take action on FY 2024 funding requests

The Jones County Supervisors reviewed multiple Fiscal Year 2024 funding requests and took action during their Feb. 21 board meeting.

County Auditor Whitney Hein updated the board on some pieces of state legislation that could cause some hiccups as the county works to finalize their budget.

SF 181, a property tax bill, was signed by the governor last week.

"(Property) rollback values are changing," warned Hein. "We have to redo valuations."

There will be a decrease in valuations.

She explained that the county's software used for taxable valuations only calculates the rollback once, not twice. Hein said other counties use the same software and everyone is looking into the matter.

Because of the timing of this new law, the state is also extending the city and county budget deadline from March 30 to April 30.

"We'll have more time to work on the budget," Hein offered the board.

She added that she is additionally concerned with SSB 1124. This bill would "limit levy rates and assessment valuations, add new accountability measures, and put in new transparency requirements for local governments."

"It phases out limiting the General Basic and Rural Services levies," explained Hein. "We wouldn't be allowed to levy for unusual needs, only in cases of a natural disaster, which insurance would cover those expenses.

"They (the state) are taking away some local control, when you (the supervisors) decide what's best for the county," added Hein. "It's the state's way of lowering property taxes. They should take a different avenue with credits and exemptions."

ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) has registered that they are against SSB 1124.

Hein said if it makes its way to the governor's desk, it would take effect in FY 2025, which is an amendment to the bill; the original bill was to take effect in FY 2024.

"That's alarming because we're in the middle of budget season," Hein said. "Costs have gone up and it reduces what we can tax; that's not right."

Supervisor Joe Oswald said SSB 1124 would impact what the county can budget for in terms of services for the residents.

"It makes it real tough on us," he said.

"It's not a one-size-fits-all bill," Hein said of its impact on urban and rural counties. "Every jurisdiction is different. It'll limit what you can make decisions on."

The board took action on the following funding requests:

• Jones County Economic Development, $50,000 was requested and approved.

• County libraries. Hein said the funding increase is based on the county's rural valuation growth at 3 percent. This will change with the new rollback law.

• Jones County Tourism, $16,000 plus 100 percent of the county's Hotel/Motel Tax, which is between $500 and $1,000 a year. The request was approved.

• Historic Preservation Commission, $8,000 was requested and approved.

• Historical Society, an increase from $2,000 to $5,000 was requested and approved.

• Pioneer Cemetery Commission, an increase from $6,000 to $7,000 was requested and approved.

• Great Jones County Fair, $19,450, and Wyoming Fair, $4,200. Both requests were approved.

• Emergency Management, $141,160. Hein said the request is set by the EMA Commission; the supervisors have no choice on the matter.

• Solid Waste, $45,500 was requested and approved.

• Cedar/Jones ECI (Early Childhood Iowa), an increase from $5,500 to $11,382 was requested. The board approved $5,500.

ECI Director Sherri Hunt explained the increase is to bring Jones County's funding to the same level as Cedar County. Cedar County gave $10,000 of their ARPA funding to ECI.

"I don't want to create a rift; we'll take anything Jones County is willing to do for us."

Hunt said Jones County's funding goes directly toward the childcare provider program.

"Childcare is a huge issue," she said. "Anything we can do to support the providers to help them meet their expenses and enhance their programs. Those are keys to their functioning and operations. They're in a crisis right now."

Oswald said he would favor supporting ECI with this one-time increase using Jones County's ARPA funds.

"We said we wouldn't us ARPA for one-time requests," commented Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

• Jones County Safe & Healthy Youth Coalition, $10,000 was requested and approved.

• Riverview Center, $3,500 was requested. The board voted to not fund.

• HACAP, $32,357 was requested and approved.

• LSI (Lutheran Services in Iowa), $5,000 was requested. The board voted to not fund due to LSI no longer providing services in Jones County. YPN (Young Parents Network Inc.) will now be providing in-home visitation services.

• Jones County Family Council, $5,500 was requested and approved.

• Senior Dining, an increase from $10,000 to $60,000 was requested and approved.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder said there is not enough money in the Dining budget to cover the increase in wages the county approved during the last fiscal year.

"Lisa (Tallman, director) was not aware of that when she submitted her budget," he told the board.

"$60,000 is a bit rich," commented Supervisor John Schlarmann.

"They are a county department," Rohwedder said.

"We don't want to lose employees," said Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

• Eastern Iowa Housing Trust Fund, $4,349 was requested and approved.

• Limestone Bluffs RC&D, $8,500 was requested. The board voted not to fund.

• Workplace Learning Connection, $2,065 was requested and approved.

• Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority, an increase from $5,053 to $7,663 was requested. the board approved $5,053.

Oswald shared that the WMA expects a revenue of $120,000 with a net of $60,000. Of that, $40,000 a year is spent on the coordinator position.

"Because of the situation we're in, I suggest we leave the funds the same as last year," motioned Oswald.

• Jones SWCD (Soil Water Conservation District), an increase from $2,000 to $3,000 was requested. The board approved $2,500.

• Keep Wishin', $5,000 was requested. The board voted not to fund.