Supervisors tweak public comment period

Some minor changes will be made to the Jones County Board of Supervisors’ meeting agendas going forward pertaining to the “public comment period.”

At the conclusion of their weekly board meetings, the public has an opportunity to speak on matters that were not addressed during the meeting, items not listed on the agenda.

The public can also speak to matters that are specifically listed on the agenda, at the appropriate time, when acknowledged by the chairman.

The board felt giving the public two or three minutes to talk, whether at the end of the meeting or during a specific time on the agenda, would be suffice.

The question came up as to whether the public needed to be physically present to address the board. During a recent meeting in May, the board took public comment from someone via Zoom and was having issues hearing that individual due to connection problems.

Supervisor Joe Oswald added that some people who participate via Zoom don’t use their name when logging on, so no one had any idea who that person really is.

“I question Zoom and whether they should be allowed to participate via Zoom not knowing 100 percent who they are,” he said.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach said he reached out to other county boards of supervisors on this topic and many do not allow public comment via Zoom.

“You have to attend the meeting to comment, as long as it pertains to a subject (on the agenda),” he said. “You need to state your name and speak to your subject.”

Zirkelbach also felt that allowing members of the public to speak at length takes time away from the business at hand.

“We need to be respectful of others (time) and keep our meetings moving,” he urged.

Supervisor John Schlarmann felt allowing those on Zoom to speak was just fine.

“It might be appropriate to bring people on Zoom into the conversation,” he said.

Anamosa resident Linda Stickle asked if the public can only speak at the end of the meeting, what happens if the public has a specific question for a county official or department head who addressed the board earlier in the meeting.

“We won’t get our answers,” she said of officials coming and going from the board meeting.

The board said their meetings are not meant to encourage back-and-forth conversations between the public and county officials. That needs to take place outside of the meetings.

“We will listen to what the public has to say, but we don’t necessarily need to respond to any comments,” suggested Oswald.

“We don’t need people trying to talk someone into a position,” added Zirkelbach of the public addressing the board prior to a vote. “We all get the packet ahead of time; we can do our own homework and don’t need lengthy discussions.”

The board agreed to only allowing three minutes of public comment in-person only. For those in Zoom, public comments will only be allowed at the end of the board meeting by request of the board chair.