Supervisors vote to proceed with courthouse roof project

Representatives with Shive-Hattery met with the Jones County Supervisors during their previous meeting to offer details on the roof replacement project for the courthouse. No action was taken by the board at the time.

During the Feb. 4 board meeting, the supervisors approved proceeding with the project with Shive-Hattery, at a not-to-exceed price of $30,000.

Shive's fee would cover putting together all of the forms and documents needed to go out to bid on the roof replacement project, serving as a licensed engineer on the project, providing quality assurance during installation, and follow-up after the project is complete.

"If we do this over the summer months," said County Auditor Whitney Hein, "it's something we need to get on."

"It's got to get done," urged Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

He admitted there was a lot more to the project than he initially thought.

Supervisors John Schlarmann asked if the roof needed to be torn completely off, down to the studs, as Shive explained during their visit.

Jackson Snyder, Facilities Maintenance director, said recoating the roof only buys the county 20 years. A full tear-out and complete installation comes with a 30-year warranty.

"We'd have to tear it out anyway," he said of the 20-year timeframe. "I don't know what's the most expensive or the cheapest. This might be the most expensive route, but probably the most thorough."

Hein reminded the board that there are ARPA funds they designated toward this project, as well as capital improvement funds, combined, more than enough to cover the estimated $310,000 price tag.

"That money is there now, and it won't be there in another 20 years," she advised.

"I don't like the idea of spending that $30,000," commented Supervisor Joe Oswald, "but it's an assurance to make sure we're doing it the right way."