Supervisors vote to support Conservation in dam project

Showing support for the appointed members of the Conservation Board, the Jones County Supervisors voted 4-1 to back Conservation in their endeavors as they move forward with their Mon Maq Dam project, which at this point entails partial removal. Supervisor Lloyd Eaken was opposed.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach prefaced the discussion by informing the 20-some people in attendance that the board did not wish to rehash what has already been brought up concerning the dam. There have been numerous public meetings regarding the project before now.